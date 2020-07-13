Mexico, the fourth country with more deaths by COVID-19 after the game against Italy

Mexico arrived at the court of 12 July, 35 thousand deaths 006 COVID-19, with 299 EUR 750 confirmed cases, according to Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Secretary of state prevention and health promotion.

Yesterday, Saturday, the Ministry of health 295 thousand had been confirmed killed 268 contagions, 34, 730 thousand people and more than 30 thousand active cases of coronavirus in Mexico.

The government of Mexico city, the 34-colonies, cities, and parts of the city, the 20 percent of the total positive cases of coronavirus in the city, and will be dedicated to the priority attention from next Wednesday, with the aim of reducing infections.

“For the implementation of an intervention focused and reduce comprehensive, activities will be supported to encourage people to stay at home and to ensure access to the right to health of those who live in these places,” added the head of the government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Starting this Sunday every Sunday is to be reported, the colonies of the priority to the implementation of each of the following Wednesday, and during the next 15 days.

jb