New border wall: Trump promises to be more than 700 kilometers at the end of the year

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, promised that the “new wall” on the border with Mexico have a building of around 724 kilometres (450 miles) before the end of this year.

On Twitter, Trump insisted that the border wall is a fact, so expect that very soon Completion of the work on the southern border of your country.

“Now that we have built, 240 miles (386.2 km) of the new border wall on our southern border. We have built more than 450 miles (724 km), to the end of the year. We have found some of the best numbers of the border. The Democrats, radical left want open borders for every person, including many criminals.” Donald Trump, the President of the United States.

Announcement of the border fence, after the visit of AMLO in the United States

This publication on the boundary wall, after there is only a couple of days, that President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador outside of the American Union to visit the performance of a work, in which it welcomed the entry into force of the T-MEC.

López Obrador pointed out that, after a meeting with his U.S. counterpart, They reaffirmed the good relationship that you have had both of these Nations. During their two days stay, it was a private meeting between the two leaders; after she held a dialog with its delegation in the hall of the Cabinet of the White house.

Then signed joint statement and both the President gave a message to the media in the rose garden of the White house, highlighting, among other things, The entry into force of the T-MEC, as the economic engine of the region.

