Of the 34 colonies of the CDMX with red light, and the measures taken by the government





Olivar del Conde 1fz-section, with 19. Olivar del Conde, 2. Section 13. San Bartolo Ameyalco, with 23 cases. Mayor Azcapotzalco Aldana, with 13 cases. The Mayor Of Coyoacan Ajusco, with 39 cases. Pedregal de Santo Domingo, with 63 cases. Pedregal de Santa Ursula, with 32 cases. Adolfo Ruiz Cortines, with 16 cases. Mayor Cuauhtémoc A doctor, with 41 cases. Warriors with 31 cases. Mayor Gustavo A. Madero Nueva Atzacoalco I II II, with 25 cases. The Mayor Of Iztapalapa Lomas de San Lorenzo, with 30 cases. Mayor Magdalena Contreras Cuauhtémoc, with 23 cases. San Bernabé Ocotepec, with 24 cases Barros Sierra, with 11 cases. La Malinche, with 15 cases. The Tank, with 14 cases. The crosses, with 12 cases. Mayor Miguel Hidalgo Anahuac, with 51 cases. Tlaxpana, with 12 cases. Mayor Milpa Alta San Salvador Cuauhtenco, with 62 cases. Paul Oztotepec, with 22 cases. San Antonio Tecomitl, with 40 cases. Mayor Tlahuac San Francisco Taltenco, with 22 cases. The Mayor Of Tlalpan San Miguel Topilejo, with 38 cases. The Chokecherry, with 26 cases. St. Peter Martyr, with 19 cases. Mayor Venustiano Carranza 20. November, with 16 cases. The Mayor Of Xochimilco San Jose Zacatepec, with 26 cases. San Gregorio Atlapulco, with 44 cases. Santa María Nativitas, with 21 cases. Santa Cruz Acalpixca, with 19 cases. Santiago Tepalcatlalpan, with 19 cases. Luke Xhimanca, with 14 cases.

In the former colonies, the authorities of the capital will start the program Home responsible and protectedthe consists of the provision of support consists in the provision of medical care, food and economic, for the families of a member with a positive test of the Covid-19.

In addition, it will be epidemiological surveillance, house-to-house, installation of kiosks, healthcare, medical advice and implementation of health testing, in addition to information campaigns, and speakers.

It is also temporary suspension of trading in the public right of way, “who will be granted financial support on the part of the Secretariat of Economic development”, and strengthening of sanitary measures in General.

The collection, said that the government will be published in the capital every Sunday for your application the following Wednesday.