One of three patients, the severity of corona virus in South Korea improve with the remdesivir

The Remdesivir is an experimental therapy, which began to develop in 2009, against ebola (EFE)

One of three patients in South Korea seriously ill with COVID-19 showed an improvement in their condition after receipt of the anti-viral remdesiviraccording to reports from the health authorities of the country.

The remdesivir has been at the forefront of the global fight against the disease COVID-19, after the drug is administered intravenously to reduce helped recovery times in the hospital, in a clinical study in the United States.

However, the study is not yet conclusive about whether the improvement to the drug or to other factors, such as the immunity of the patients, and other therapies, authorities said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of Korea a reports the results the first group of 27 patients who were administered remdesivir in various hospitals. Of the nine patients experienced improvement in their condition, 15 no change, and three showed deterioration inthe Deputy Director of the KCDC Kwon Jun-wook said in a briefing.

Several countries, including South Korea, which were added to the drug on the list of treatments for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It is an approved vaccine for the treatment of the infection.

In its latest update, the drug, the manufacturer, Gilead Sciences said Friday that an analysis showed that the remdesivir helped to reduce the risk of death in severely ill patients of COVID-19, but be warned, to confirm that the lack of clinical studies, rigorously, the benefit of it.

The drug interferes with the ability to copy of the coronavirus and its genetic material. In a study In the u. s. government, the remdesivir reduced in 31% of the recovery time: 11 days on average, against 15 days for the receipt of usual care. What has not improved is the survival, according to the provisional results after two weeks of follow-up. We are waiting for the results to four weeks.

