Pandemic can be “worse” for the mistakes of governments

Geneva.- The pandemic can’t be worse “” if the governments of the countries concerned to be taken seriously by the The fight against the coronavirussaid today the Director General of the world health organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who stressed that “to many countries in the wrong direction”.

Tedros made the warning after announcing that in the last 24 hours, a new record cases per day, with more than 230 thousand, half of them in only two countries (about 60 thousand in the United States, and 40 thousand in Brazil).

“Although the number of deaths per day has remained relatively stable, there are a lot of concerns,” added the head of the WHO.

Daily cases of Covid, a new record

The cases of Covid-19 to mark in the last 24 hours and returned to a new record high exceeded 230 thousand, while the total market a total of more than 12.7 million, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Those who died in the pandemic amounted to 566 thousand 355, while the number of deaths per day has not increased in the last two months and remains stable at around 5-thousand deaths per day was registered.

America remains the continent most hit by the pandemic, with 6.66 million cases, while in Europe-about 3 million and the Middle East, about 1.2 million infections.

United States Of Americato climb where the curve of the new cases is the most affected country, with 3.22 million infections, followed by Brazil with 1.8 million, while your graph is a bit more stable.

India, Russia, Peru, Chile, and Mexicoby this order, which is also in the Position at the top of the list by the total number of cases in which Spain occupied the first positions in March and April, on the eleventh position.

The patients recovered in the whole world amounted to 7.6 million, while 1 per cent of the active cases, about 58 thousand, are in serious or critical.

The United Kingdom recorded 44 830 thousand deaths per Covid-19

The number of deaths per COVID-19 confirmed by a diagnostic test, in the United Kingdom this Monday is to 44.830, after the addition of 11 in 24 hours, said the Ministry of health of the British government.

The Ministry noted that the period of time that we have registered 290.133 infections, of which 530 were produced between Sunday and today.

Although the government, the daily number of deaths confirmed by a test, other statistics indicate that the actual number of deaths from the coronavirus is much larger in the United Kingdom, the first nation, Europe, and the third in the world most affected by the pandemic.

The numbers are known today as the country is facing the last phase of the desconfinamiento, with the opening of salons and beauty spas after the weekend, back to the Sport in the outdoor group and the Friday elimination of the mandatory quarantine for travelers who come to the United Kingdom.

From the 10 July, should be isolated compulsorily fourteen days, the people come from countries that are considered particularly at risk for the COVID-19 on the basis of a list proposed by the Executive that, in the moment, liberated Spain and most European territories.

Mexico holds fourth place worldwide in death by Covid

With 35.006 deaths per Covid-19, Mexico the number of deaths surpassed in Italy (34.954) up to the fourth world, a topic that caused a lot of discussion around the comparison of figures.

In addition to a little more than 35 thousand deaths -279 new in the last 24 hours – Mexico, grazed in the last hours, the 300 thousand infections of 4,482 cases reported on Sunday, since the beginning of the pandemic in this country, on the 28. February, and was ranked in the seventh place in the world in proven cases.

With these figures, and in accordance with data from the Johns Hopkins University, in Mexico is behind that of the United States (135.205 dead), Brazil (72.100) and the UK (44.904), confirmed that America is the hotspot of the pandemic.

But although the numbers are alarming, the Mexican government and some experts have pointed out that comparisons between countries can not be only numeric, and other factors must be considered.

Lopez Obrador supports the outbreak of the pandemic in some States of Mexico

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obradorconfirmed on Monday that they “have presented, the” re-Covid-19 in some States of the country, a possibility which cannot be excluded, it was only a month ago, at the beginning of the resumption of activity.

“You care for nothing more than to not have flare-ups, because we have already been introduced in some member States, in which it was already in decline in the pandemic. It was to get a lot of relaxation again, until the disease,” said the Governor in his conference in the morning from the National Palace.

The President ruled out the possibility just a month ago, on the 12th of June, when, in the early days of the retrieve re-opening called, little by little, the “freedom” to the fullest”.

“We don’t think it’s flare-ups. Since then, we have to be careful not that this will happen and will open gradually, with health measures, health protocols, and if we see that there is a regrowth of hair on one side, the return to voluntary restraint”, then I thought.

However, this is on Monday he insisted that “you have to be careful with the flare-ups, and outstanding”, according to the load that the management of the desconfinamiento corresponds to each state.

