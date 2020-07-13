Paraguay reported 128 new cases of coronavirus and reported an increase in the curve of the contagion.

A woman goes to a health check in Asuncion (EFE/Nathalia Aguilar/file)



Paraguay recorded this Sunday another death by the COVID-19, so that the number of deaths rose to 22 and 128 newly infected in 24 hours amounted to 2,948 in total from the first discovered case, the March is-7. March.

The Ministry of Public health, explained that the 128 positive and-date, 77 local contacts, 25 imported cases, and 26 correspond to confirmed without the nexus, while active cases a total of 1.651.

In both, the number of patients is recovered fraud in 14 1.275, and the number of hospitalized reached remain 28, of which 11 are in the intensive care unit.

Report of the 12. July

Shortly before that, had the health authorities of the departments of Alto Paraná, in the East of the country, announced the death of a 39-year-old man in the Integrated hospital in the respiratory tract, where this Saturday, it was again a death of one of the prison guards, the of 57 years.

Ciudad del Estethe capital of Alto Paraná, on the border of Brazil, is the region of the largest spread of the pandemic with hundreds of cases determined in the last few weeks in the regional jail that is the home of slightly more than 1,100 inmates.

And is home to the largest part of the network of youth hostels at the beginning of the quarantine remained for the citizens in the mass of Brazil, the decline in employment and the increase of cases in the neighbouring country, the global epicenter of the pandemic.

City of This is focused on this Sunday 802 active cases of the 919 in all the Department.

The second region with the most infected is the Central Departmentthis includes the cities adjacent to Asuncion, with 264 cases, and it remains the capital of the country, with 85, in order to be maintained during the pandemic.

Paraguay is located in phase 3 of the so-called quarantine-intelligent, progressive activation of productive activities, the return of the majority of the productive force and will continue until the 19 of July.

And in phase 4, the return of events, concurrency, massive tourism and the revival of full catering and hospitality area that was activated is expected to be partially in front of the house, which can be paid for a quarantine after returning to the country.

