Patient records 35,006 by corona virus | Excélsior

MEXICO CITY

The under-Secretary-General Hugo Lopez-Gatell, said at a press conference from the National Palace Museum to the registration of the death, the pandemic of Covid-19 cases.

Lopez-Gatell, stressed the “importance of co-responsibility he said this vision is extremely important. We are all responsible”.

The Deputy minister of health recalled that on Saturday, noting that the “vision of sin, which is very productive. It is an understanding of the precarious”.

In addition, he mentioned, “it is estimated that 75% of the diseases, infections come from the animal Kingdom“.

In Mexico up to the present day have been confirmed 299,750 cases, and 35,006 deaths per Covid-19.

Mexico city is the largest part of the cases in the country-and almost a fifth of all registered participants, for the establishment of the residence.

Italy had up to this Sunday 34,954 deaths, according to the news Agency AFP.

In the last 24 hours, the Latin American countries 4,482 new cases and 276 deaths recorded and more.

The United States is at the top of the list of the countries, the most grief, followed by Brazil, the UK and Mexico.

In Latin America, Mexico, the second place occupied by the higher number of deaths, behind Brazil, followed by Peru, Chile and Colombia, according to the official data, the news Agency AFP.

