Pensioners: these are the data that you will be able to collect their pension at the ISSSTE the Rest of the year

In accordance with the Regulation for the granting of pensions for the workers subject to the provisions of the Article ten of the ephemeral, which has issued the regulation, the law of the ISSSTEwithdrawn from this institution, the payment of his pension on the last working day of the month prior to the month of the payment; however, there is still doubt as to the exact dates.

Each year, the The Institute for security and social services for state employees (ISSSTE) published in January of a calendar, in which you specify the date and the concept to be deposited, so Infobae Mexico available, this information will be in the clear way possible.

Derived from the pandemic of the new Corona Virus in Mexico, the social media spread of information, the apocryphal, with the intention of the wrong information to the public and the beneficiaries with respect to the collection of resources. Until the report on Sunday 12. In July, the Secretariat for health (SSa) registered 35,006 deaths and 299,750 workload of the COVID-19, of which 15% (48,822) active casesthis means that you can infect other people.

In view of this, the is ideal, they go to direct sources, clarify the most common issues of the pensioners. However, the little familiarity of older adults with the digital platforms, impede the investigation of data and, on the other hand, belong to the demographic most vulnerable to the effects of the COVID-19 poses a risk to the recipient, are transferred to solve from home, in offices, where you can your doubts.

These conditions have led to a favorable environment for charlatans, posing as an intermediary between the pensioner and his money, the embarrassment, the older adults.

On the frequently asked questions, the INSTITUTE went online to your site: https://www.gob.mx/consar/articulos/preguntas-frecuentes-issste search satisfaccer effectively, the issues are usually with more frequency in the modules of the care to the pensioners. There, questions such as “what is the procedure for the calculation of the active Deposit and the collection of the solidarity savings with retroactive effect be?”, “What is the procedure of the Board in the scheme of article Tenth, the Transient and the Regime of Individual accounts of the Law of the ISSSTE?” or “Can I check the status of my resources?”be solved in seconds.

In relation to the dates for the collection, the INSTITUTE provided a calendar specific given, the day and the concept of what you charged.

For example, the payment corresponding to the month of July fell on the 30 June. In the same way, the payment of August falls on the 30. July. September,, August 31, and so on. With the exception of the bonus is divided into two deposits, other fertilizers, which will occur in the way that it was explained.

The first part of the bonus will fall in the year 2020 in the first half of November; and the second, in January 2021; however, this date is not yet specified in the calendar.

It should be noted that the collection of pension ISSSTE is not regulated, such as the programmes for the welfare of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obradorwho has, by reason of the pandemic, in four months of child support to students, farmers, older adults, and children with disabilities.

It should be noted that the SSa has repeatedly recommended that older adults go, do not collect on the same day I paidsince this is a health risk. This is not to say that you have the money in their Bank accounts, but due to the crush of people, it is rather the proliferation of COVID-19, when you visit the days, fourteen days.

