Pope ‘sorry’ for the conversion into a mosque of Santa Sofia – Televisa News

Pope Francis said on Sunday that he was adopted “very worried” by the conversion into a mosque in the ancient Basilica of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, the recently by the Turkish authorities.

“The sea takes me a little away from the thought, to Istanbul, I think of Santa Sofia, and I’m very sorry,” he said simply after the prayer of the Angelus on Sunday, after a message for the International day of the sea.

The Pope expressed his concern for the conversion into a mosque in the former Byzantine Basilica of Hagia Sophia, the Cathedral of Christ that was used after the fall of Constantinople (1453), such as a mosque in the Ottoman Empire.

The building, a world heritage site, was secularized and converted in 1934 into a museum, as a symbol for the peaceful coexistence of religions.

Last Friday, the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signed a decree for the conversion into a mosque signed, the Byzantine Basilica, after the Supreme administrative court of the country, the Danistay, allowed it.

The organization of the United Nations educational, scientific and cultural organization (UNESCO, its acronym in English) conveyed its concern over this decision and reminds you that your membership in the heritage of mankind reacts to your state of the Museum.

The Un Agency believes that this building “has become a role model for a whole family of churches and later mosques”.

“The hagia Sophia has an important symbolic value, historical and universal,” he stressed UNESCO.

The Russian Orthodox Church, for its part, regretted the decision of the Turkish and warned that this step may have “serious implications” for human civilization.

“I am convinced that this is cited negative consequences for the religious peace and understanding between peoples, including those of Russia and Turkey,” said Nikolai Balashov, a spokesman for the Russian Church,” the “Interfax” Agency.

With information from EFE

