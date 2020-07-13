Premiere you shouldn’t miss this week’s Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime and Movistar

News related

Like all weeks, and despite the fact that July, tend to be a quiet month from the point of view of the Prime Minister, major platforms menu we are updating the series catalog from large enterprises. In addition, use the break to add to the directory history they had a big success in the past. View, this new proposals that we are ready Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime and Movistar + for its subscribers.

Movistar +

On Tuesday, 14

The Mystery Of The Pale Horse

The Mystery Of The Pale Horse is an adaptation of the novel of the same name Agatha Christieone of the last, which was published escritoras one of the most important in the twentieth Century. This is a new product that produces Movistar + consists of two episodes. Which is set in 1961 Mark Easterbrook (Rufus Sewell) is a businessman who, it seems, has it all: success, a beautiful woman, and the house is very beautiful. But hiding a deep sadness death Delfinhis first wife.

One day, he is told Easterbrook that his name appears in the list, which was in shoes, the girl is dead. When other people that appear in this mysterious paper begin to diea man decides to start an investigation that will lead him to Much Deeping, on the English people, who hides a terrible secret.

The Mystery Of The Pale Horsepublished in 1961, was an impressive sales success, earning him a rating Best-Seller. In addition, literature is considered a classic Agatha Christie, because too many spices, to take advantage of this new TV adaptation.

Amazon Prime

Wednesday, 15

Sons of anarchy (Sons of anarchy)

Sons of Anarchy club, a biker who has several branches in the United States. The room is located in Charming, California is the headquarters of this organization where he shares the passion of motorcycle riding… and something else. Is the Association that performs criminal activitiesfactor that affects, of course, that the group grew more and more. These actions bring consequences, both inside and outside the club.

The story focuses on Jackson “JAX” Teller (Charlie Hunnam), Vice-President of the headquarters and the son of one of the deceased founders. All “Sons of Anarchy” carried out by clay morrow (Ron Perlman), who was the husband of the mother of Michael Jackson after the death of her husband. The series was released in 2008 and ended in December 2014, after seven seasons, the eyes of the cast and high level audience. Wednesday, all the episodes will be available for members of Amazon Prime.

Friday, 17

Candidate

Amazon Prime has put a lot of production in Latin America. Two of the last Premier”, “President” and “Flock”, this is confirmed. At this time we are talking about the series Mexican. Candidate shows intense that the current relationship between Mexico and the United States. Money, power, drugs, and hatred are some of the issues that this new story that is added to the platform directory.

Netflix

Wednesday, 15

Dark desires

This series of Mexican history The Soul Of The Suna woman is married, what’s going on a passionate weekend with a mysterious and attractive person. After this adventure, they start to occur situation strange in the lives of the characters.

Changes in the skin: Before and after

This reality show, TV shows us how a renowned plastic surgeon USA Sheila Christian. With nurse Jamie, an expert in dermatology and beauty procedures, avant-garde, to change the appearance of their patients.

Thursday, 16

Indian Dating

In reallity it on TV, people find their soul mate Character Taparia talks about how helps its clients in USA and India in the process marriage piledoffers carefully to see more on this controversial tradition.

Friday, 17

Damn Prime Minister

This series magic and action has everything to be a new success of Netflix. This is a new adaptation of the famous legend of King Arthur based on the graphic novel that bears the same name Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. Catherine Langford (Thirteen reasonsmanages stock, which notes, Gustaf skarsgård (known mainly for her role “Floki” in “Vikings”).

In this story, King Arthur (Devon Terrell) will partner Nimue (Langford), The Lady Of The Lakethat put the famous sword with purpose, invited them to Merlin. During the trip, a young woman, will open its mysterious forces which help to cope with the Paladins and Red King Uther. Damn search, give it a new twist to the legend of King Arthur, whom we all know. The series consists of 10 episodesthey are all available on Netflix starting Friday.

Task kiss Prime Minister

In a faraway village cultivation of Brazil, families tend to panic when a few adolescents in the region suffer mysterious contagious disease. Over days, you know that kisses are responsible for the emergence and rapid spread of this new disease.

HBO

Friday, 17

Dollface Prime Minister

HBO Spain amount to this directory Comedy USA produced Hulu, which had great reviews at the end of 2019. Created by Jordan, Weiss, and, as a manufacturer, in Margot Robbiethe story focuses on Jules Wiley (kat dennings), the one that crashed with the guy, after five years connection.

During this time over their two best friendsMaxwell Madison (Brenda song) and Stella Cole (Shay Mitchell). After the break, need more than ever… but of course, in five years a lot has changed and a meeting with him will not be so easy as expected.

Comedy was a success because, well, who has not left, although slightly, their friends, when paired? Hulu announced in early 2020, “Dollface” will the second season. The first season consists of 10 episodesavailable to subscribers of HBO Spain, starting Friday.