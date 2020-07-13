Provide that Trump use audio of AMLO in the spot

Mexico City— With the team of the campaign for the re-election of Donald Trump is an audio of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador plans in a propaganda video aimed at Hispanic voters, reports the average American Axios.

“I’m here to speak to the people in the United States, whose President has against each other with kindness and respect. Treated us as what we are: a country and a people worthy to be free, democratic and sovereign,” says the audio, the be would be chosen by the campaign team.

The ad could start to appear in the television, in the coming months before the presidential elections on 3. November.

“No one understood English, but it is very good, basically a message of support taken,” the source said to Axios.

On the same day of the visit of the AMLO, an account of the campaign team of Trump on the same fragment for responding to a tweet from the virtual candidate of the Democrats, Joe Biden, about the insults of the representative Mexicans.

In addition, the US President mentioned the visit of Lopez Obrador last Thursday, in front of a group of officials and business people of Hispanic origin, by signing an executive order from the economic support of the latino community in the United States.