Rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in Punta Cana

Rapper and songwriter, USA Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian are in Punta Cana, taking advantage of the country’s attractions.

Although no known cause of the visit, on Saturday there were pictures on social media West in the company of his wife and friends, with entertainment that offers the Eastern part of the country.

Director, President’s Committee in Response to COVID-19, Beloved Alexander Baez, met with a guy during a trip to Punta Cana.

Explained that he was talking about her political platform and her music, and at the same time be noted that the event was turned all the protocols of health, found coronavirus.

Saturday, July 4, Kanye West announced the nomination for President of the US elections in November that the President of the Republican Donald trump is seeking re-election.