Report of corona virus in Mexico, July 12, 2020

Hygiene measures are crucial to prevent the virus in the current pandemic.

Authorities and representatives of the Health in Mexicothe data is updated up to this Sunday, 12. July, on the Pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.

During the conference, you can do every day at 19:00 in the Hall Treasury of the National Palacesaid that:

Hugo Lopez-GatellSecretary of state prevention and health promotion is emphasized that to reduce the epidemic coronavirus COVID-19, fundamental changes of practices.

“An important element in the healthy distance, we call it so, since March, when we are in the process of reduction, a community risk reduction because, with only two meters of distance to other people, we reduce the probability to infect themselves or infect others, if it is, that we are temporarily living with the virus causes COVID. The wash continued hands is very important, as much as possible, where there is water and soap.” Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Secretary of state prevention and health promotion.

Lopez-Gatell said that protect to prevent the sneezing that helps the spread of the diseasetherefore, it is asked, not on the hand, because it is the most important part of the body that is used to Greet.

He also stressed that in the face of this virusin 8 out of 10 people, the disease can have in a mild form, so that in them, the situation can spontaneously and without the need of Medicinealthough the official stressed that if the symptoms of the coronavirus COVID-19, people should go to the doctor, to determine the situation in each individual person.

The official added that the speed of transmission in Mexico, gradually, more slowly than in other countries.

