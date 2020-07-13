Russia announces successful tests with a human vaccine against the Covid

RUSSIA.- The human experiment the first Russian vaccine against the Covid-19 is completed and a success. Tested on Russian military of both sexes, participated of their own will, said the Russian Defense Ministry.

The the first group of volunteers You will be discharged on Wednesday and the second on 20. July, informed the Agency RIA-Nóvosti Vadim Tarásov, Director of the Institute of medicine, Translational and biotechnology at the University of Séchenovski.

The drug, they note, showed that you can create, Inmunidad without dangerous side effects for the health. The next phase consists of the health Protocol and production on a large scale.

Produces Antibodies

Determine that the vaccine was safe for users, the main goal of the experiment, as in the previous studies with animals, it was found that the causes of the appearance of anticuerpos against the coronavirus of Wuhan.

“The University of Séchenovski the successful completion of the tests in volunteers of the first vaccine in the world against the coronavirus,” said Tarásov.

The drug was developed by the middle of the

National research, epidemiology and Microbiology, Gamaléi of Moscow

(NITsEM in its Russian acronym), in cooperation with the Ministry of defence.

.- With information from ABC NEWS.