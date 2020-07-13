Ryan Reynolds refused to participate in the challenge Tom Holland

Jake Gyllenhaal failed the last challenge in social networks: wear t-shirt during the stayed hand in hand.

Gyllenhaal made that task seem easy, posted a video to Instagram. MTV it said:

Gyllenhaal was nominated for his coestrella “Spider-Man: Far From Home“, Tom Hollandthat completed the connection on Wednesday.

Gyllenhaal joking with Hollandreturning to the publication of the call in its history Instagram and writing: “Expectations. @ Tomholland2013 What’s the job? How heavy the breath without a t-shirt?“

After nailing the call, Gyllenhaal has appointed Hugh Jackman, 50 Cent, and her sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Holland also appointed Ryan Reynoldsthe one who refused to participate in the contest. Reynolds has posted a video himself wearing confused and upset for a few seconds, before just saying “not“.