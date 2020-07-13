Show VIDEO of Tomás Zerón interrogate “The brush,” accused of burning the 43

To the fore came a video that shows Tomás Zerón, former Director of the Agency for Criminal investigation (AIC) of the former Attorney General of the Republic (PGR), the survey Felipe Rodríguez Salgadoa member Warriors Unitedalias “The Brush“ in January 2015.

The recording, which was by the news program “morning” by Ciro Gómez Leyva for Radio formula, before “The Brush“to be presented before the Public service as one of the alleged perpetrators of the disappearance of the 43 normalistas of Ayotzinapa.

In the video “The Brush“it seems, handcuffs, without a shirt and with a cloth on the head, while Zerón he asks questions about the whereabouts of the students disappeared in September 2014.

“It was, mother. The first blowjob I say we change the tone, how are you? You tell us how it is that you want. Then you will not be the exception to to get you ta difficult,” he says Tomás Zerón to “The brush”, the only replies, “Ok!”.

“We’re going to start. You tell me everything you know of the students. The first lie you tell me, the whole thing ended and we started”, added the former Director of the AIC, who is accused of torture and enforced disappearance of persons.

“You called Me,” says “The Brush“. “Who? You say more you Want more soft? More “soft” question Zerón, exfuncionario that would be a refugee in Canada.

“We were there … in Cocula”, added “brush”, which are now set free after denouncing torture against them. “What day is it?” Questions Tomás Zerón. “I don’t remember. We wanted to go to play that you were there, enter the color (Red, of a criminal group, which is in conflict with the Warriors United),” he replies.

During the interrogations finds Zerón he asks to get “The brush” to the right, and even asks him if he wants a t-shirt, she was Nude already.

“Have scattered to the color (the Red) and lead the youth”, he adds Felipe Rodríguez Salgado.

In this video you will see Tomás Zerón survey of Felipe Rodríguez Salgado, a member of the warrior States, in January 2015. “Brush” appears, with handcuffs, without a shirt and with his head covered, while Zerón questioned him about the whereabouts of the normalistas of Ayotzinapa. pic.twitter.com/y41Gm3kFhs — Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) July 13, 2020

Photographing “The brush”, but the attorney general’s OFFICE does not reveal the image

After the examination is over, take a picture “The Brush“that the office of the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) presents itself as an official, but which was leaked to several media, said the reporter, Miriam Moreno to the newsletter, “in the morning”.

“You’re given, how they want to, are given. I don’t want to blow, I’m going to demonstrate. And now, conversations with the boys,” says Zerón.

“So, who is Tony and why not block everything?”, Ask a man to be “Clean”. “The infiltrated in the Same, I said to myself things,” he reveals.

It is worth noting, that “The Brush“it is free, because that was one of the first suspects involved in the case Ayotzinapa in the processing of the amparo, as he condemned torture, and forced him to give a series of names allegedly involved in the disappearance of the 43 normalistas.

