Thank you: will Smith and Zampino Degree why did you get divorced? You know, Prim,

Will Smith and his wife jada Pinkett Smith, they were married for 23 years and is one of the most stable in Hollywood. I always saw them together and happy at different social events, but not all was fine in their relationship. At the end of this week, the pair was the news of the world after she revealed that she had an affair with a guy slow August Alsina during a criticism in your marriage.

In his program made Facebook, “Networks Table Talks”, jada Pinkett admitted from her husband will Smith, who conducted an affair with the singer August Alsina. This revelation came days after Alsina, 27, showed publicly supported an affair with an actress. Said even that was not the consent of her husband, a famous American actor.

Will Smith was married of interest to the Vastness Zampino from 1992 to 1995; however, the gap of their relationship is influenced by many Hollywood stars. “The divorce was my setbacks,” he said. (Photo: Instagram)

“We decided that we were going to get divorced, period, and you are going to figure out how to be happy, and I’m going to teach you how to be happy,” Smith said in the program this difficult time that they lived as a couple, and he distanciarlos eventually – for more than 4 years.

This revelation has become a global trend in social networks, where users made various comments about the relationship of will Smith and his current wife. However, this is not the first time the protagonist of “Prince of Rap” is experiencing such a situation. Will learned speakers to give yourself time in a difficult situation, and then the failure his first marriage actress and entrepreneur Vastness Zampino.

THE MARRIAGE OF WILL SMITH AND ZAMPINO DEGREE

In the vast met bill in 1991 through a mutual friend. At the time Smith was in the main series that gave him world fame, “Prince of Rap”, and Zampino were immersed in the world of fashion.

Both were flechados quickly, so that the decided to get married on may 9, 1992. In the same year, on 11 November, the couple brought into the world of the child: Willard Christopher Smith III, known as Trey; inspired and starred in the video for the song “Just the Two of Us“the fact that Smith began in the mid-nineties.

“It was one of the more strange emotions that I have ever had. We had dinner in the restaurant in new York, and I remember that I had to get up for lunch, when I realized that I wasn’t with a man with whom it was assumed that it must be so,” said the winner four Awards “Grammy” in 1995, when I realized that was not happy with Zampino.

In the vast met bill in 1991 when he starred in the series, which gave him worldwide fame, “Prince of Rap”, and Zampino were immersed in the world of fashion (Photo: Instagram)

Smith has admitted that her marriage with Sheree Zampino was one of the most difficult situations he has faced, and what has influenced you a lot. At that time his son was two years old, and their Union falls apart.

“I don’t think I changed nothing, as divorciarme the mother of my son two years. I am separated, and I found that if someone is not a great man, loses the right of parents,” he said in an interview in June, also for the network of Table Talk.

“From the Vastness and Trey was a very difficult time. The divorce was more of my failures,” he added.

After being legally separate, the actor from “men in Black” immediately contacted his current partner: “(Latitude), I filed for divorce on Valentine’s day. I remember that he had signed the divorce papers, I went out and Contract number; I walked out and called “Progress”.

Smith has admitted that her marriage with Sheree Zampino was one of the most difficult situations he has faced (Photo: Instagram)

Pinkett and will met in the early 1990s, when, who was then about 19 years old, held an audition to join “Prince Of Rap”; however, was not selected. But the interest between the two entities remained until I got married in 1997.

Although while Smith was in first marriage, never had to approach a romantic, said the actress The Matrix Reloaded) and the Matrix revolutions in his talk show.

For its part, Sheree Zampino re-married in 2007 with former broker NFL, Terrell Fletcher, with whom he has a daughter named Jody. Despite the fact that the couple broke up in 2014, citing irreconcilable differences.

Currently, will Smith and jada Pinkett and Shiri carry a good relationshipthat was in the photos the stars shared on their social networks.

Will Smith and jada Pinkett and Degrees are a good relationship (Photo: Instagram)

