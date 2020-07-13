The Beckham family grows, “Brooklyn” declared that they undertake

Brooklyn Beckham has announced his engagement (Photo: BMW Group)

Brooklyn, in son player David Beckham and singer Victoria Beckhamconfirmed Saturday that he promised Nicola Peltz.

Through publish in your Instagram accountthe Burberry model showed that he had asked the actress to marry him, but it happened over two weeks ago.

“Two weeks ago, I asked my soul to marry me and she said Yes. I’m the happiest person in the world“he shared on his instagram account Beckham, 21 years.

The photo that was captured by a daughter at the age of Beckham, Harper, shows in the open field, blue sky background and exchange a kiss. Beckham was dressed in a suit, while the actress 25 years, he behaved with a yellow dress and showed diamond rectangular.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz promised two weeks ago (Photo: Instagram/brooklynbeckham)

In the same message, Beckham said it will be a good couple and, in the future, a good father. “I promise to be a better husband and a better father someday. I love you honey“,- he added.

And actress of the series “transformers: era of extinction” – shared the same picture with this message.

“You turned into a girl, more happiness than in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is a gift more precious. I love you, honey”, – said Peltz.

Dress

In colorful clothes that Peltz used to this special day was developed by his future mother-in-law: Victoria Beckham. This piece seems to be part of the collection Spring-Summer 2020 designer.

Victoria Beckham congratulated the young, for their commitment (Photo: Archive)

Design photos yellow seems stronger than the model in the official store, but keeps their own style sleeveless, ruffles accent a fluid, a plunging neckline and pleated skirt.

For his part, the former participant of group Spice Girls congratulated the happy couple, posting the same image, but with respect Peltz as part of the family.

“Here’s the message more interesting! IWe could not be more pleased that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz marriage! We wish you much love and happiness in life. We all love you very much”, wrote Victoria in her account.

Peltz, ‘ he answered with much cariñoa: “I love you, Victoria, the girl, was more lucky“.

It six months ago, the pair confirmed their romance with a publish in Instagram. From 2 January on, they began to share photos with each other in social networks to brag about their relationship.

But not it was like a fairy talein may 2019 the eldest son of football player and singer, was the center of attention, fighting at the Cannes film Festival. Although this time the quarrel was his girlfriend, and then the Khan of the Cross.

In the evening before closing Cannes, the couple had a heated argument in front of everyone, according to a report by British newspaper The Sun.

Discuss was photographed outdoors in the restaurant of the hotel Martinez, during lunch, Hana faced in Brooklyn, not taking his phone from the table and from it. “It was all very dramatic. Was in Cannes for a few days, but they began to discuss almost immediately“in accordance with the above environment, which collects bids from the witness. Days after the Cross, and Beckham, had ended their relationship.

