The city of New York reached a milestone: for the first time in four months, not the death of coronavirus capture

New York is since last Monday in the third phase of re-opening (EFE)

The milestone came today with the original data from the Department of health and Mental Hygiene of the city of New York, and the end of a time marked period of four months, the city reported its first death from Covid-19 the 11 of March . The number of deaths on a daily basis confirmed reaches its highest point at 7. April, 597. However, it is assumed that a further 216 people were that day killed by the virus, although it is not from laboratory tests.

“The New York were the heroes of this story, make the impossible, too, to keep you safe,” said the spokesman of the Council of the city of Avery Cohen in a statement sent via e-mail.

The state of New York reported five dead due to the state on Sunday, but did not specify where they occurred, the death of these people. The highest number of deaths in the state was reported in the 9. April, with 799.

As a result of the pandemic, the city of New York has reported a total of 18.670 death of Covid-19 and 4.613 probably be confirmed.

Service in St. Patrick’s Cathedral to bless the ashes of the Mexicans who have died during the outbreak of the disease coronavírica but who might not have the mass or the burial, funeral, in Manhattan, New York, USA, on 11. July 2020 (REUTERS)

The state and local databases, which are often in conflict with each other, and the values can change due to delays in laboratory results, since some of the deaths initially reported, is as likely to be confirmed later can be changed.

Saturday, 341 more people tested positive of Covid-19 in the city of New York, a rate of 1.3%, according to the state of the data. The city initiates phase three of the re-opening last Monday, so that the activity of nail salons, beauty salons and walks dogs.

An employee of the restaurant, Mama sushi serves customers in upper Manhattan, New York. (EFE)

The service in the restaurants was moved indoors for an indefinite period of time because other States, including Texas and Florida, have seen spikes in new cases after the reopening.

“In the absence of national leadership that has taken our city to show a step ahead, what does it mean to re-open, sure,” said Cohen. “With the cases across the country, we know that we don’t lower the guard yet, and we will continue to do everything to fight the virus together.”

In Washington D. C. it was also observed that deaths from the coronavirus has been reduced in this month. Figures published by the office of the mayor on Sunday showed no new deaths in the last three days.

The total U.S. deaths reported by the Covid-19 134.904 was, until Sunday, that is, 0.4% more than the previous day.

A woman with protective mask, drink a Cup of coffee while you are sitting at a table, outdoors in Times Square

Florida, a national record

Florida, reported on Sunday a record-growth of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, a day after the re-opening of Walt Disney World in Orlando. With these data, if Florida is a Land of fourth place in the world would fill with the greatest number of cases daily, behind the United States, Brazil and India, according to an analysis by Reuters.

The increase, reported the state already has the highest number of cases per day from one European country to the peak of the pandemic in this continent. Florida has also beaten the record of the U.S. state of New York, of 12.847 new cases on 10 April, when the city is the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States.

Disney back to its parks in Orlando



Virus infections is increasing in some 40 States of the United States, according to an analysis by Reuters of the cases, the last two weeks, compared to the previous two weeks, but no deaths.

The United States, the world has broken records in the register more than 60,000 new cases per day for four days in a row, according to a count by Reuters. The hospital stays and the rate of positive tests are also positive, the increase in the United source of the outbreak: Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

With information from Bloomberg

FOR MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

X-ray of the new growth of the coronavirus in the United States: the States are most affected and why don’t rise in both deaths