The EU recorded an increase in the number of deaths from Covid

Washington.— An increase in the long-awaited deaths coronavirus it has begun, in United States especially in the South and West.

The number of daily deaths was down for months in areas like Florida and Texas, where the cases and the hospital increases suddenly, stays, while the infection broke records several times lately.

Scientists had warned that this situation will not last. Death by Covid-19, if it happens, usually occurs several weeks after infection.

“Are steadily growing, and if it was to be expected,” said William Hanage, a researcher of infectious diseases at the University of Harvard.

According to an analysis by the Associated Press from the data of the Johns Hopkins University, the moving weekly average of deaths per day reported in the United States increased from 578 two weeks ago, 664, 10. July, still well below the peaks of April.

The deaths reported in 24 hours, an increase in 27 States in this period was, however, in most of these States the average is less than 15.

A smaller group of people, the one that drives the increase in the national in the Region: California reports an average of 91, followed by Texas (66), and significant increases in Florida, Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and South Carolina. It is believed that the increase in New Jersey is due in part to their reports of deaths, which is likely to be much rarer.

Florida’s record of 496 deaths in a week, an average of 71 on every day, it was reported on Saturday. Less than a month, the average was 30 per 24 hours.

The researchers predict that the numbers will continue to rise for several weeks, although not as dramatically as in March and April.

The examination was extremely limited at the beginning of the pandemic; it is now clear that the infection will not be detected increasingly in the public transport, nursing homes and other places, before she knew what was going on. At the time, the tests had a boost and a better understanding of the magnitude of the focal points.

Secondly, many people have changed their behavior, and the use of the mask become more and more common in some sites.

Another factor is, the tragedy is that the new viruses that are fatal tend to the attack, in the first term, to vulnerable groups of the population such as the elderly or people weakened by various diseases.

In this context, the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said that he fears the possibility of a new increase in cases in the region, given the high number of infected people registered in the United States.