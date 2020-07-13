The Focus. Biden and Pelosi swear revenge for AMLO

In the 430 from the street, Capitol South, headquarters of the Democratic National Committee in Washington, not far from the statue of Benito Juarez and the monument to Lincoln, the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) attended, before an impulse to give the choice to his emproblemado friend Donald Trump, the command of the u. s. the opposition held an emergency meeting to assess the landscape.

In the run, pass, meeting, access to which is in the foreground, it was to win a consensus at the expense of the PRD, Joe Biden (JB) of the presidential elections, as you claim, the surveys.

– Tom Perez (TP), owner of the National Committee of the Democrats: Gentlemen, the torn-out offensive Trump already and comes in seriously. Their secret weapon, the PRD seems to work to get out the hispanic vote in November. To talk despite his obvious racism and his constant attacks on the Mexicans, you are now, the rules of the young migrants, dreamers, pursued with so much anger.

JB: It can’t be! The Democrats have always supported the migrants! When I was a Vice-President with Obama, we were the ones that we are trying to give up the citizenship of the dreamer! The Republicans trump card in Congress to block our reform of the immigration! Damn!

– Nancy Pelosi, (NP), the President of the House of Representatives: this is how we pay for AMLO the support we can to him for approval of the new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada. I forget that I am the third command of the country after the Trump and the Vice-Chairman Mike Pence… how it would be with a protectionist barriers against the avocado and the Beers that we export?

JB: We are concerned about too much… remember that I still have about ten points ahead in the polls. AMLO is wrong, and you should keep in mind that I have to be hard. If I don’t go to the management of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate down to his country of narcoestado and very corrupt.

– NP: Four years ago, Hillary also an advantage in the polls, and you see how good we have it in the Electoral College. What if we are planning to have a surprise visit in Mexico? You are Catholic, you can visit the Basilica of Guadalupe, and after a meeting with the opposition fifí of Mexico and condemn the wall, and to emphasize that Trump cages to the children of migrants. By the way, Trump the return to the old ways is already, with its wall…

JB: Best we ask the Council to Obama.

You say that you know that the success of the visit of AMLO to Washington is due to the good management diplomat of Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard, who would have the berths for his presidential bid in 2024. Now, since they re-opened, some businesses in the “new normal”, The Focus of the analysts of the coffee made to ask what opinaran about the plans of the Carnal Marcelo the head of most of the Brown in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, and the head of the government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Was arrested in Miami, the former Governor of Chihuahua, César Duarte, who would have been. billions of pesos from the state Treasury and not back into the family of Juan Gabriel, el divo de Juarez, your “portrait of Maria Felix”, painted by Diego Rivera, and Loots, with a value of seven million dollars The funny thing is that out there to say that Duarte was on his way to buy a tire in the town of Florida. You don’t bring a replacement part for your vehicle?

We will continue in our liked section of the organized crime and others to emphasize that the office of the attorney General of the Republic requested the Lebanon the extradition of Mexico-the king of Denim, José camel Nacif, a protagonist with the old Gober Precious of Puebla, Mario Marín, in one of the episodes, the most shameful and dirty most of the last few years for the torture and harassment against the journalist Lydia Cacho, who showed their networks of pedophilia. We hope that the country of the cedars to deliver now! of the scoundrel.

While we here continue with that, if the light is orange, and that, if better for the colonies, outside of us, was the message very clearly to note that it is not of the guard of the response to the pandemic, which did not distinguish between political affiliation. There are positive cases of the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, said that it was just a “gripita”, from the self-appointed interim President of the Bolivian Jeanine Áñez, and the number two of the government of venezuela, Diosdado Cabello.

537

This year, the Cathedral of Hagia Sophia in Constantinople (today’s Istanbul) was converted again into a mosque.

28,000

People back to work with the re-opening of shopping centers in Mexico city.