The Home office is not for the benefit of all, warn studies

The pandemic of Covid-19 discovers that she is Remote working for everyone, comply with investigations of various multilateral organisations.

To show that a public health emergency, put in practice is a experiment of teleworking on a global scale, that for some countries and industries had been incorporated, voluntarily, today it is mandatory.

However, this mode, called the home office is not for all jobs or benefits for all workers, because most of them are in the informal market, in particular in developing countries.

It is estimated that nearly 100 million people in 35 developed and emerging countries, there is a high risk that, as you are not under this alternative.

This corresponds to, on average, 15% of the workforce.

The economists of the departments of Asia and the Western hemisphere of the International monetary Fund (IMF) is of the view that it is easier to distance work in Norway and Singapore, Turkey, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador, and Peru, because more than half of the households in emerging and developing countries don’t even have a computer at home. In addition, it is important to have access to the internet.

Therefore, the importance of investment in digital infrastructure; so disadvantaged groups can recommend to participate in the economy of the future.

The economic Commission for Latin America (Eclac) agrees that during the tele-work a possibility, not all countries have the appropriate infrastructure.

Shows that in the region, 67% of the population is an internet user, but there are significant differences between countries and within them.

The IMF and the Eclac identified as particularly vulnerable to the food industry and the hotel industry, as well as the trade. The IMF found that more than 20 million workers in these industries have the highest risk of losing their jobs.

The inter-American Development Bank (IADB) warns that tele-working will always offer advantages. The flexibility of the schedule, it is difficult to define, hours would bring, the negative impact on mental health.