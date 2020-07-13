The pandemic goes down, you lose strength: AMLO

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said on Sunday that in Mexico the pandemic by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 goes to ground and loses its intensity, and the country will go forward from this bad moment, caused by the health emergency.

Despite the fact that last week, were recorded in three days, the records, the infection, the 9. In July, there were seven thousand 280 cases, and that there are more than 30 thousand active cases on the country level, the President expressed confidence in the strategy of his government against the pandemic, since it has prevented the saturation of the hospitals.

“The report is positive, it is good, the conclusion is that the pandemic goes down, you lose intensity,” said Lopez Obrador, and he recalled that on Friday, the health, Jorge Alcocer, and the assistant secretary, Hugo Lopez-Gatell met with the Secretary, on his return from the United States.

In a video message published on social networks, the representative stated that only nine of the 32 States, from Mexico, “there was an increase in the infections”.

“In 23 States, there is a decrease, go down; we are careful not to saturate the hospitals since the beginning of the pandemic,” he said.

While Mexico is to pass the 35 thousand dead and 300 thousand contagions, which the President said, he remains “another pandemic”, the fear mongering, and tabloid press.

He said that the media give to these figures in comparison with those of other countries “, and it is not so, as they are, you know,” and also have undertaken a campaign against the charge in the fight against the pandemic in Mexico, Hugo Lopez-Gatell.

“The attack permanently, you are very desperate, because not doing what you expected,” he said.

In the message, Lopez Obrador reiterated the need for a transition to a new reality, regain their freedom and get out on the road, “only if it is required, with care, with a healthy distance, without the crowds”, and with the measures of prevention and hygiene, issued by the authorities.

He recalled that the government, which he heads, has the duty to maintain the balance between taking care of the health of the citizens and the economy is recovering.

From 1. June is in Mexico in a new stage in the fight against the pandemic is represented by a traffic light pattern, four colors, from the red of the maximum risk, orange for high, yellow for medium risk and green low risk.

jb