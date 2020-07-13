The Pope, “very hurt” by the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque

Turkey said that the old monument was a mosque, according to a court decision to revoke its status as a museum.

VATICAN-CITY.

The Pope Francis he said today, he was hurt by the Decision the Turkey the convert the Hagia Sophia museum the Istanbul in a Mosquein addition to any other religious leaders have rejected the as.

My thoughts are with Istanbul. I think that the Santa Sofia, and it hurts me very much,” he said during his blessing in the weekly San Pedro Square.

The President of the Turkish Tayyip Erdogan has said that the first prayers will be held Santa Sofia the 24. Julyafter explain the ancient monument it was again a Mosque after a the decision of the court The Withdrawal Of Your State of the Museum.

The Ecumenical Council of churches, Erdogan has called his decision to resist and Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of the Orthodox Christians in the world, with headquarters in Istanbul, calling it disappointing.

Erdogan said that the Hagia Sophia, nearly a thousand 500-year-old was once a Christian Cathedral, would remain open to Muslims, Christians, and foreigners.

He added that Turkey had to convert the exercise of their sovereign rights to it in a mosque, and that would be to interpret the criticism of the measure as an attack on their independence.

Greece, the conversion and the UNESCO, has condemned, said the world heritage Committee to check the status of the Hagia Sophia, and that the decision of Turkey asked questions about the impact on the universal value that exceeds, as a place of importance, the borders and generations.

J. R. R.

Copyright law prohibits the copying, in whole or in part the materials of the Excelsior, without the prior written permission and without linking to the original text.