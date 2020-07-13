The sports schedule on Monday, July 13, football in Spain, Italy and England – Other Sports – Sports

Football in Spain, Italy and England.

Real

The players of real Madrid celebrate a goal Benzema.

DIRECTV
Channel 610
12:30 p.m.football in Spain against Villarreal. Real Sociedad
3 p. m.: Granada vs. Real

ESPN 2
12: 30 p. m.: football in Spain, against Alavés. Getafe
2:45 p. m.: football, Italy, inter vs. Turin

ESPN
2 p. m.: soccer England, Manchester United against. Southampton

WIN WIN SPORTS AND SPORT +
1 p. m.: football Turkey vs Yeni Malatyaspor. Besiktas
1 p. m.: Denizlispor vs. Trabzonspor

Sport

