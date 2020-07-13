The sports schedule on Monday, July 13, football in Spain, Italy and England – Other Sports – Sports

create an account for a while. Know and customize your profile.
Verification email will be sent
Check your Inbox, and if not, then in the junk email folder.
Football in Spain, Italy and England.
The players of real Madrid celebrate a goal Benzema.
Find check In Cazamentiras at the end of the Message.
For:
EDITORIAL TIME
12 Jul 2020 07:31 p.m.
DIRECTV
Channel 610
12:30 p.m.football in Spain against Villarreal. Real Sociedad
3 p. m.: Granada vs. Real
ESPN 2
12: 30 p. m.: football in Spain, against Alavés. Getafe
2:45 p. m.: football, Italy, inter vs. Turin
ESPN
2 p. m.: soccer England, Manchester United against. Southampton
WIN WIN SPORTS AND SPORT +
1 p. m.: football Turkey vs Yeni Malatyaspor. Besiktas
1 p. m.: Denizlispor vs. Trabzonspor
Sport
Download app Time
News of Colombia and the world: to Configure, find and learn.
LEARN MORE
Continues to fall
in order to find more content
Come on limit content months
Get the maximum content TIME DIGITAL unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to be always up to date.
Creates an account and you will be able to enjoy:
- Access newsletters the best news.
- Comment Messages that interest you.
- Save favorite things.
Creates an account and you will be able find out our materials from any device.