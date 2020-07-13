The stadiums empty, the strengthening of financial control, televisions, Reviews

All the stadiums are empty, can become a cultural heritage of more permanent Covid-19. How the who declared a global pandemic in March, was cancelled virtually all sporting events including the Olympic games, Tokyo and the European Championship on football in 2020. Even those who have been re-running they did in the case of anxious-empty.

The financial damage from substantial. Tickets and sponsors represent more than half of 71.000 million dollars in annual revenue that the sports of Americans, according to PwC, and about two-fifths from the sale of the richest football leagues in Europe.

But the fact that bars in the US was on TV the baseball team Doosan Bears in Seoul, while fans of the Premier League was to see how “Bavaria” suggests that poetry can win even the stadiums loss. If fans who need a dose of, say, basketball star LeBron James or striker “Barcelona” Lionel Messi they have no other choice but to adjust the TV, the increase in the value of broadcasting rights may weaken lower sales in other areas.

The competition, which already has a TV will be set the biggest benefits. If the Premier League could increase its revenue by broadcasting in 2018-24% to 832 million euros more than compensates in full the services for the sale of tickets.

The moment, the pandemic can benefit in major sports-Americans who have Treaty rights, which expire over the next five years in the National Football League. In the report of April, scientists MoffettNathanson we expected when the NFL server to coordinate their insights TV, the amount of the annual cash expenses may increase to almost 9,000 million dollars. the average price for Sunday matches grows large 75%. This gives sales of fertilizers during the season (which amounted to about 15.5% of 14.500 million dollars in total revenue the NFL in 2018, according to Statista) with even less significant.

For less popular leagues, and Vice versa. Football clubs from the Europa League at least, to the level, tend to rely on writing for more than half of their income, which increases the chance of severe wage cuts for the players. A way of overcoming this divide is that rich clubs to create a “solidarity Fund”. Table created Fund of the help to players of lesser rank.

But the extra TV money does not close the match. Contact sports like ice hockey, basketball and football, depends on the crowd live to create emotions that get fans in the house. Even if we assume that the audience can be much higher, teams may be hesitant to apoquinar more money for the party, which were played before empty stands.

It can afford to engage in sports where less dependent on madness, created a lot like car racing, or Golf, will attract new viewers. Even so, it can be difficult to keep emotions. More than 33 million Americans, on average, sintonizaron NBC to see how the gymnast in the country Simone working days to win a gold medal with the team in 2016. But several Championships in gymnastics, the national, who shared with her in one year is not an Olympic drew less than a tenth of that audience.

To increase the audience off the couch, too desdibujará line between tasks in real and virtual. Formula 1 is more a monument in March when Guanyu Zhou became the first Chinese rider to win the Big Prize. This was due to the fact that Bahrain has become his annual race in the virtual, attracting around 3.2 million viewers.

To see other people, play video games, this may seem odd, old sports enthusiasts. But the events e-sportsthat, according to estimates by Deloitte, which received billions of dollars on sponsorship and advertising in the world in 2019, is already attracting a large audience. The world Cup final in 2019 League of Legendsgame , multiplayer is very popular, has reached the peak 44 million views at the time. For comparison, an average of about 16.5 million people watch match of the regular NFL season.

Even in the case of the re-opening of the stadiums, it can be difficult to attract fans. The principles of social distance [sic] this means fewer seats and, sooner or later, the higher the prices, not to mention the long queues. It turned to watch live sports in the niche business, dominated by the hospitality of the corporate group of wealthy season ticket holders.

These crowds of people so reasonable that it is not more attractive, to watch the matches at home. But to give the fans the best access to the channel lines, computer or game stats improved could compensate for the lack of enthusiasm in the field.

In Covid-19 can be caused by sports live and increase financial costs for the line. The challenge will be to convince the audience that they could pay more for the privilege sintonizarlos.

Authors-commentators Reuters Breakingviews. Views of their. Transfer, Carlos Gomez Downit is the responsibility of CincoDías