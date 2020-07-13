The waitress defended the family, the racist and gets million-dollar tip (video)

CALIFORNIA.- A waitress from California, United States more than 1.7 million pesos in Tips People from all over the world after he defended a family, the racist insult of a The CEO of the Silicon Valley.

The last 4. July, the family went to a restaurant in Carmen Valley, California, celebrating a birthday. However, during dinner, a man los attacked by his Asian origin.

The attack was recorded by one of the victims, and in the video you can see how the waitress the attacker asked by the court.

“No, you can’t speak for you as well as for our guests. Leave you here,” said the woman.

View this post on Instagram You’ll enjoy. you’ll enjoy. you’ll enjoy. SHARE THIS POST you’ll enjoy. you’ll enjoy. you’ll enjoy. Trigger warning: racism, Vulgar language (for info, I have to say a LOT more after I stopped recording) This is the face of the man who harassed relentlessly, my family and I, completely GRATUITOUS, unjustified, and UNCONSCIONABLE. We celebrated my tita”s birthday, literally the only happy birthday to sing to her and taking pictures, when white supremacy starts to shout disgusting racist remarks at us. (“Fuck you Asian” “Go back to what the fuck an Asian country, you’re” “you don’t belong here”), It is no coincidence that this man has the audacity to such blatant racism at the 4. July. White supremacy has a notorious habit of masquerading as patriotism! The fact that Donald Trump is our President (i.e., THE most powerful MAN in THE WORLD) gives racists a platform, and amplifies the voices of hatred. The emergence of racists is so widespread at the Moment, even in such an ethnically/culturally diverse and liberal state such as California, because Trump HIMSELF is using his position to foment racial tensions and promote aggression against POC, foreigners and immigrants. We need change! PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE VOTE IN THIS UPCOMING RE-ELECTION. THE PROTECTION OF ALL PEOPLE, REGARDLESS OF SKIN COLOR AND ETHNIC ORIGIN. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 To publish, jointly by @ jordanelichan on Jul 5, 2020 at 3:02 PM PDT

Who is the aggressor?

The video was viral and it was discovered the identity of the attacker. His name is Michael Lofthouse and is the CEO of the company Sold8 with headquarters in Silicon Valley. The “heroine” of the story Gennica Cochran is.

Thanks for Gennica for his courageous action were donations in the form of tips. At least three people have created campaigns in GoFundMe To raise funds, and, so far, gathered more than 77 thousand dollars in tipsthat is to say, a little more than 1.7 million Mexican pesos.

Attacker apologizes

Michael Lofthouse anda statement made to apologize and announce his resignation. Also revealed that the help will search against alcoholism, and that it will take a course on racism.

