The waitress defended the family, the racist and gets million-dollar tip (video)

CALIFORNIA.- A waitress from California, United States more than 1.7 million pesos in Tips People from all over the world after he defended a family, the racist insult of a The CEO of the Silicon Valley.
The last 4. July, the family went to a restaurant in Carmen Valley, California, celebrating a birthday. However, during dinner, a man los attacked by his Asian origin.
The attack was recorded by one of the victims, and in the video you can see how the waitress the attacker asked by the court.
“No, you can’t speak for you as well as for our guests. Leave you here,” said the woman.
Who is the aggressor?
The video was viral and it was discovered the identity of the attacker. His name is Michael Lofthouse and is the CEO of the company Sold8 with headquarters in Silicon Valley. The “heroine” of the story Gennica Cochran is.
Thanks for Gennica for his courageous action were donations in the form of tips. At least three people have created campaigns in GoFundMe To raise funds, and, so far, gathered more than 77 thousand dollars in tipsthat is to say, a little more than 1.7 million Mexican pesos.
Attacker apologizes
Michael Lofthouse anda statement made to apologize and announce his resignation. Also revealed that the help will search against alcoholism, and that it will take a course on racism.
