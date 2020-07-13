“There is no way that it has done so only”: López Obrador is confident that the deliveries of Duarte and Lozoya that the regime of corruption earlier

Photo: presidency of Mexico.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the voice accused on Monday the extradition of the former Governor of Chihuahua, César Duarte, and the former Director of Pemex, Emilio Lozoya,, acts of corruption; and explained that, regardless of the penalty, your bet is to learn how it worked, the network of corruption and who was involved, because he said the former official, belonged to a gang of white collar.

“I bet a lot of the example, this is frowned upon, the corrupt, this leads to stigmatisation of corruption. Now, for example, come from characters involved in acts of corruption or were accused of acts of corruption, because they are the authorities, judge.

Regardless of what we recover, if goods are stolen illegally from the public heritage regardless of the punishment, according to law, you must apply; an important element of justice, that it can be, how it worked, the regime of corruption; for you have acted with arrogance and never would have thought that we were going to publish, these acts of corruption, and most of that was done, was to condemn a person, he was a scapegoat.

Now, it would be important to wash your hands of all, this is not ensañen in a person was part of a band of white collar, which was dedicated to stealing, since there is no way that you have done so, alone, not all have participated”, the Mexican head of state said.

Lopez Obrador reiterated that Lozoya agreed to his extradition, inform in exchange for legal services, for those willing, through the network of corruption.

“The case of the Director of Pemex, Lozoya, who are shipped, the same agreed to report to his extradition and is willing to what happened,” the President said.

The Mexican head of state declared that Pemex still has a debt due to the fraudulent purchase of the plant Fertinal, the operation is stopped Lozoya, and that, according to information from the office of the attorney General of the Republic, was involved also in the legislature.

“Imagine, regardless of the value of what we can restore, because it uses public funds, but Pemex debt, the fertilizer plant, which was purchased in a fraudulent manner, but that he report Clarification on how it was.

This is according to what the Prosecutor’s office informed, had to see, with the Legislative Power, or whether they are legislators involved, we get everything…., you know,” López Obrador said.

