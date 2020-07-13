There is the magic in spite of the virus!!! Disney has two parks| Excélsior open

ORLANDO, Florida.

Disney re-opened last Saturday two of their parks in spite of the relentless advance of the pandemic of coronavirus United States Of Americathe country most punished by the disease, caused by the virus, which until Saturday a total of three million 242 thousand 73 positive cases had.

You may be interested in: Disney opens its gates in Orlando in spite of the increased covid in Florida

Among the most negatively affected States in the country figure Florida with 10 thousand 360 new infections and 95 deaths additional. In spite of this Disney world again in part two of its four parks on Saturday, is in Orlando.

It is Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, while the theme parks EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios open until next July 15.

Magic is here. For more information about the step of opening the @Walt disney world Resort theme parks, visit https://t.co/6hmd11KDDX. pic.twitter.com/qmQThtYuBP — Disney (@Disney) 11. July 2020

In both parks, the use of the mask for people that is older than two years is obligatory at all times, for more information about the re-opening of the Park, you can check on the next page.

The visitors have booked their tickets in advance, you control the amount of the General public in compliance with the standards of the social distancing, the company founded two meters between each person, both in General and in the shops.

You may be interested in: Adviser to trump calls for massive use of face-cloths, and the US

This, then, is that the theme parks were closed to prevent starting in January, that the spread of the coronavirus.

The past month of may Walt Disney Co presents a proposal for the re-opening step of the way, your theme parks of Orlando, Florida,

It should be remembered that to open in Shanghai, China, Disneyland began back in the national Park at the end of the month with several sanitary measures, such as the use of masks for the participants, and checked the temperature.

In the following link you can find the Latest news.

Copyright law prohibits the copying, in whole or in part the materials of the Excelsior, without the prior written permission and without linking to the original text.