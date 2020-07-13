Thermoelectric Port-freedom: Smoking in the desert

For nearly 35 years, when it was opened, at an edge of the Sonoran desert, the thermal power station in Puerto Libertadthe Federal Commission for electricity (CFE)it was the symbol of progress.

There are those who use the analogy that it was like one of those ladies who successful films of white and black, the smoke their way.are

Today, the old lady was not dressed in the fashion. While the company advanced in the industry show their plates to the sky, catching the rays of the sun or the sail with the wind play, power to produce, in addition to that between them is not well seen to throw smoke, it makes your clothes and, in spite of the fact that he made efforts to have the habit to occur, if less, just don’t stop Smoking.

The thermoelectric plant in Puerto Libertad began operations on 1. August 1985, in the town of the same name, is located in the municipality of Pitiquito, Sonoraabout 200 km South of Puerto Peñasco and about 250 of Hermosillo.

The contract with the municipality of Pitiquito, since then the economy of the port is based on the fisheries and in the plant. Although everyone recognizes that in order to change the loaded, but only few know the extent of their impact.

From its entry into operation, fishermen and the inhabitants of the city, an infinite number of manifestations, both in Pitiquito, as in the state capital, against the pollution of the company, the results of the decline in fisheries, and diseases of the respiratory tract, the skin and the eyes.

Such complaints must come, even to the The Congress of the Unionto ask in the form of proposals for the points of the agreement, to solve the KSE, the problem that the ground causes to health.

Either by reducing the environmental impact, such as by improving the way of energy production, which was modernized in 2015, when the KSE-included in a program by the seven plants for the production of electricity with natural gas, also fuel oil.

Also on a page in its annual report that the year be shown by the Federal Electricity Commission, two photos from the Central office. In a two columns of smoke from their chimneys are of stones. In the second, only the columns and in the background the horizon: the line where the sea merges with the sky.

In accordance with the National center for energy Control (Cenace)the effective capacity of the combined heat and power plant conventional operates with fuel oil and gas, and has a plant with four units, which had as of December 31, 2018, with a capacity of 632 mw.

The indicative programme planned for the failure of power plants, 2018-2032, the four units of the power station in Puerto Libertad to his retirement in the year 2023.

Trains to add tons of

According to the Commission for environmental cooperation, Mexico, the United States and Canada this plant is found in the list of the 10 power plants, the most polluting of the country in the matter of particles with an aerodynamic diameter less than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5), with 1,990 tons per year; particulate matter with a diameter less than 10 micrometers (PM10), with 2,730; sulphur dioxide, with 62,713 and carbon dioxide, with two million 633,384.

The delicate nature of the matter is that, according to the health authorities, the long-term exposure to PM2.5 increases the chances of Cardiovascular Diseases and it affects the Central-nervous-system, reproductive and you can generate Lung diseases, obstructive.

In both, a high concentration of PM10 has adverse effects on the respiratory system, reduces the irritation, inflammation, infections, asthma, and lung function. The sulphur dioxide produced headache, irritation of eyes, nose and throat, anxiety and shortness of breath.

According to the government of Sonora, acute respiratory infections, the leading cause of disease in the population, the unit.

In addition, he pointed out that air pollution is a risk factor for diseases of the respiratory tract, as well as the mortality due to cardiovascular diseases and Lung cancer.

Indicators deficient

According to the Management program to improve air quality in the state of Sonora (2017-2026)while in this entity, efforts have been made to a system of atmospheric monitoring, which began in the year 1989, this has been because the teams have in a number of municipalities, not more trade.

In addition, In the major urban areas of the entity, has on the measurement of particles smaller than 10 micrometers (PM10), but “due to various problems, for operation and maintenance”, currently only available in a term to maturity of three stations-hand books is located in Hermosillo, and an automated station in Nogales, which measures PM10 and PM2.5.

The document does not provide indicators of the municipality of Pitiquito, where is the power plant, but a spell that puts 99% of the sulfur dioxide emissions recorded in the state.

The results of the evaluation of the compliance with the official Mexican standard NOM-025-SSA1-2014 PM10show that in the monitoring stations manual Hermosillo (2000 to 2016) has failed to comply with this standard.

The document Luggage in addition, 91% of the emissions of sulphur dioxide and 7% of the nitrogen oxides, which are issued in the state for the production of electric energy.

In the meantime, the National report on the air quality of Mexico to 2018 is National Institute for Ecology and climate change of the Secretariat for the environment and natural resources (Semarnat)launchedthe year that a system of monitoring the quality of the air and the Sound consisted of five measuring stations in the municipalities of Nogales, San Luis Rio Colorado, Hermosillo, Cajeme, and Agua Prieta. However, only two of them generated information is valid and sufficient to the diagnosis of the current situation, the quality of the air.

In accordance with the Map of the path of the energy, the Sound of the state of the government, the company has an installed capacity effective generation of 3,140 megawatts, representing a share of 42% of the national electric power sector. 96% corresponds to the conventional technologies, and only 5.3% of clean energies, although it is still 8.4% of the national potential of renewable sources of energy, such as solar energy provides two-thirds, because it receives up to 45% more solar radiation than the national average, especially in the Northern part of the state.

The national authority in relation to the production of electric energy, this Person can be.the benefits of enlargement, which was recorded in the country in terms of the development of alternative and renewable sources for energy production

Means that only in the year 2015, the amount of investment in projects for the production of solar energy in Mexico is estimated at a total of $ 2.5 billion, according to the Agency GTM Research.

Likewise, the aforementioned Agency estimates that the number of companies specializing in solar energy in our country grew 1,200% between 2010 and 2015. The above reflects the importance of this segment in Mexico, the country is expected to be the most important market for solar power generation in Latin America.

In these plans, the old centre of Puerto Libertad, very little would have to do is to tilt at least the bet, the traditional sources of electricity generation with fuel oil or gas, and then extended his fumarole in the desert.

