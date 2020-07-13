Tiger woods will return to PGA Tour in Monument – Other Sports – Sports

Tiger Woods this was confirmed on Thursday in his Twitter account that he intends to return to PGA Tour next week when you play in the tournament, the memorial at Muirfield Village Golf Club, which now plays a Workday Charity Open.

Woods will play an official tournament for the first time since February 16, when he attended the Genesis Invitational, where he managed 77 hits and was the last among those in the court.

(See also: Evidence of a poor state of health of Michael Schumacher)

“I at least go out and compete with the players, so I can’t wait to see the action” he said the wood in its architecture.

Because of the stiffness in the back early in the year, woods jumped tournaments which otherwise you may have played as OGC Mexico championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship, which was canceled after one round due to the pandemic on the coronavirus.

(Might interest you: Dual theft a millionaire in Santa Fe)

Since then, woods said he would be able to defend his victory at the Masters in April last year, which saw some clips on social networks, and I had a good job during the fundraiser COVID-19 Medalists, in may, along with Phil Mickelson, and marshals field NFL Peyton Manning (at rest) and Tom Brady.

His presence in the match is fueling positive speculation about what the 15-times champion at major tournaments can play one of the first events in the modified PGA Tour schedule. However, he decided to wait for the Monument, the sixth tournament back, and Muirfield Village, where he won five times, most recently in 2012.

Last year, woods draw in ninth place in the memorial, the only top-post-Masters and for the operation of the knee joint during the month of August.

Woods has played just three tournaments this season: the Zozo Championship, which he won in October last year; a draw in ninth place in the Farmers Insurance Open (held in the ninth) in January to 67 in Genesis.

Golfer USA 44 years old, currently holds the position of 41 the ranking of the FedEx Cup and the fourteenth in the world rankings.



The monument comes three weeks before the first championship postponed, the PGA Championship at Harding Park, San Francisco, from 6 to 9 August. In addition, there is the possibility that woods to participate in OGK-FedEx St. Jude Classic previous week.

(In other media: Free way Egan: Ineos announced the introduction of Froome)

Woods is subject to the protocols the protection and security of the trip. Will be “advised” to test COVID-19 this week before leaving for Ohio. In addition, there should be another test in the headquarters of the tournament for a contact in the rooms of the Golf course, which will train and play normally, but without the audience.

SPORT

WITH FRE