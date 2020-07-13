Trump criticized a wall with Mexico built, from their supporters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, it is criticized on Sunday a wall that they had built their supporters on the border with Mexico and said that the group had the goal of damage your image, because the barrier on the verge of collapse.

The President made these remarks on Twitter that ProPublica and The Texas tribune Report of the Barrier in the South of the state of Texas had shown signs of erosion and, if not repaired, can cause a drop of the rio Grande river between Mexico and the United States.

Although he previously supported the project, the President on Sunday claimed that they never agreed to had.

“I was in agreement with that the small (tiny) part of the wall, the area was complicated, with a private group that has raised money with advertising. It was just to make me look bad, and maybe it even works,” said the representative.

The barrier is located on the shore of the river Grande was called by a group of supporters of the President, “We Build the wall” (we built the wall, and went on to raise $ 25 million for its building through the internet.

Steve Bannon, the populist exasesor of the trump suit, is part of the board of directors of the group, while the other the President-adviser, Kris Kobach, took care of the legal formalities of the project.

The Group “We Build the Wall“ the rights purchased, to the land of the Grande to the rio and started with the construction of the wall in may 2019.

In the election campaign of 2016, Trump, he was going to build a wall with promised Mexico, but Congress refused to Fund, so you have to build only been able to, some of the sections.

In all, up to now, the U.S. government is 210 miles (338 km) has built a fence out of steel, not concrete-wall – in-the-limit-zone, which corresponds to 10.6% of the almost 3 thousand 180 km from the border with Mexico.

Of these 210 kilometers, only 16 (26 miles) have been built in areas of the border, where the EU had assumed no fence, up to now: the vast majority of the “wall”, the presumption is that Trump is a replacement and modernization of gates, the years ago, according to data from the Bureau of customs and border protection Agency of the United States (CBP).

This Sunday, Trump promised that there will be constructed about 450 miles (720 km) wall to the end of the year, but not the detail, how you plan to achieve it.

