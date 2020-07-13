UFC: Crime in UFC: Find the body of a murdered young and believe that it is Aniah Blanchard

LPolice Lee County (Alabama) believe that of the body that was found in the woods, in the County of Macon is Aniah Blanchardin adopted daughter, 19-year-old Walt Harris (UFC) which was last seen at a service station in Auburn on October 23.

“I can confirm that it has found some human remains in Conado County Road 2, and we have reason to believe that this is Aniah Blanchard”said in the press-Brandon Hughes, a spokesman of the Police Lee County.

Days after their removal in Police encontr car in Montgomery of the many remnants of blood, crendose in hipotsis that Aniah was mortally wounded during the abduction.

Police have arrested three suspects (Ibraheem Yazeed, Antwain Shamar Fisher and David Johnson (David Johnson Jr) to be responsible for the removal from the young age of 19.