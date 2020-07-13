United States.- Trump asked if he could sell Puerto Rico after the passage of the hurricane in the year 2017

MADRID, 12 (EUROPA PRESS)

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, asked if I could sell Puerto Rico after the passage of the hurricane, ‘Maria’ of the island, in the year 2017, after revealing the former exsecretaria of homeland Security, Elaine Duke, and published in “The New York Times’.

In an interview, Duke epxlicado that in one of the most difficult moments of the emergency Trump out of the question, whether the Federal government could cease the sovereignty on Puerto Rico, or “sold”. “The first ideas of the President were more like an entrepreneur,” explains Duke. “We can forgive, the power? Can we sell the island? You know, what have you to stop the asset?”, Trump said, according to Duke.

Herzog stressed that these ideas were never considered seriously, but they reflect the mentality of the Trump and contextualize the attacks of the representatives on Twitter against a politician of the island. To change later, in the year 2018, Trump told a high-level official in his government, if it was possible, Puerto Rico from Greenland.

Duke also has evidence that the attitude of the then chief of staff ad interim of the White house, Mick Mulvaney, who before the debate on the possible Declaration of a state of emergency, warned the Duke that “this is not about people but about money”.

In response, the democratic members of Congress from puerto Rico Nydia Velázquez, Trump warned that “you can try to sell you the office he occupies, his personal integrity and his soul, Lord. President, but I assure you that Puerto Rico is not for sale!”, the Puerto informed Rican newspaper “El Nuevo Día”.

The candidate of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) resident commissioner in Washington, the former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá, has been cited for his part, the Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez, President of the Republican party in Puerto Rico to pull its support back to Trump.

“All of Puerto Rico has seen, with great indignation, the manner in which the current Republican President refers to Puerto Rico, and the Commissioner does not seem to have the capacity, the said angry with so many insults”, Acevedo Vila.