VIDEO: employees of a super market in Canada clean baskets shopping with your saliva

A user to broadcast images that show how a person used to spit on a cloth to the cleaning of the baskets of shopping explained in a supermarket in Canada, the chain that the subject matter is not for the company.

SEE MORE Canada shows inability to contain the outbreak of the COVID-19 between temporary workers from Mexico

Toronto, Canada, July 12 (RT).- The canadian press has reported Images where a member of staff of a Supermarket clean the Baskets buying with a cloth, apparently covered with Saliva.

The video was taken by a customer on 5. In July, a Branch Chain FreshCoin the canadian city of Toronto.

In the material of the employees seen, that seems to spit in a towel, with the of the baskets to clean.

An employee in a FreshCo supermarket in Toronto “spit shines’ grocery baskets and carts with the same cloth. The disgusting act was posted on Thursday. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/4iedjp6sxx Tweet Latest News (@Tweet Latest News) 9. July 2020

The author of the recording, he said he went to the administration, the establishment, to make a complaint, but they would not believe him and gave him a “bad customer service”.

SEE MORE UV-Safety-Box, the machine Belgian-adjusted shopping cart with UV-light

After he was notified that the person recording no longer works in the store.

The company, the owner of the supermarket chain reported that the individual was an employee of FreshCo, but works in an external company, the cleaning services.

He also said that the health and safety of your customers and employees is a priority, even more so during the pandemic of the coronavirus.

THIS CONTENT HAS BEEN PUBLISHED, HOWEVER WITH THE EXPRESS PERMISSION OF RT. SEE THE ORIGINAL HERE. REPRODUCTION PROHIBITED.