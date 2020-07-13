Women are known filántropas | Total Cost

The world famous and recognized not only for the music, film, art, involved, or scandals, which can be seen wrapped, also for the kind things that they do in the world.

Despite the fact that around the world many people doing the job of good will, in favor of human rights and against the injustices that surround us, celebrities are using their fame and success, who may have to give it a voice the reason.

The Royal Spanish Academy defines love as “love for humanity”that is, love for people and all mankind of vision, severe to use, without any other interest.

Women are known filántropas

Today, I wanted to name several famous women who were taken into the protection of human rights and the desire to make the world a better place:

Emma Watson

Emma Watson was appointed goodwill Ambassador for UN Women” in June 2014. Actress, activist, humanitarian, and a bachelor’s degree in the field of English Literature Brown Universityspend your efforts to empowering youth and works as a lawyer campaign HeForShe “UN-Women” encourages gender equality.

Watson also works on the promotion of girls ‘ education for several years, having Visited Bangladesh and Zambia in their efforts to humanitarian aid. He worked to promote fair trade and organic clothingand worked as Ambassador Camfed Internationalthe movement in the education of girls in rural Africa.

Emma Watson and secondary schools in Malawi.

Photo example: the structure of “UN Women” / Karin Schermbrucker

Shakira

Singer Columbia was highlighted in the world not only for its music but also for its activity, helping those who most need them, from the very beginning of his career. He is currently a goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF).

Shakira is also a leader Fund Bare Feet since 1997, created for the support of the entire community, children outdoor Colombia and third world countries. The main purpose of the Foundation is to help through education and organization has five schools across Colombia that provide education and meals for 4000 children.

Shakira puts the first block for the construction of a new school.

Photo example: Facebook Foundation ” Bare Feet

Yalitza Aparicio

The teacher and Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio the idea of promoting respect and dignity, cooperate with the The Mexican Commission for the Protection and Promotion of Human Rights. Also works to promote education of childrenhelping to raise money for the schools of his native city.

In 2019 he was appointed goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO, in order to ensure integration and the rights of indigenous peoples around the world by providing and conducting cultural heritage of indigenous peoples, integration of indigenous knowledge in the field of environmental protection biodiversity and adaptation to climate change, and equal access of indigenous peoples to education.

Yalitza Aparicio in the case of High Level in Indigenous Languages.

Example in photo: UNESCO

Millie Bobby Brown

Actress known for a series of Stranger Thingsit was announced as a goodwill Ambassador for the younger, UNICEF, the world children’s Day in 2018.

In the role of a goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, brown uses a global platform to help raise awareness children’s rights and issues that affect young people, as lack of education, a safe place to play and learn, and consequences of violence, abuse and poverty.

Millie Bobby brown, sharing with children in new York.

Example photo: UNICEF/Clark

Angelina Jolie

In 2001 was appointed goodwill Ambassador for the UNHCR, for their participation and humanitarian aid, and since then visited in carrying out its mandate, more than 40 of the areas which are of particular importance, including in Libya, Bosnia, Haiti, Congo, Syria and Iraq, condemning in a special way sexual violence against women in wars.In 2012, UNHCR was appointed Special envoy of the high Commissioner, giving him a major role.

In the course of his last works was to visit displaced people of Venezuela on the border of Colombia, Venezuela, where your words were “I’ll never forget what I saw here, I won’t forget the Venezuelan people”, Jolie has promised to continue to cooperate with UNHCR in favor of them.

Angelina Jolie with refugee children from Venezuela to Colombia.

Example in photo: UNHCR/Andrew McConnell

It is important to emphasize that many other women, is known to also work in favor of good works, and although not listed here, we appreciate and thank you for your work, for those who need it.

According to the UN, UNESCO, UNICEF and UNHCR.

