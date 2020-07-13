Zlatan Ibrahimovic he coqueteo journalist Diletta Leotta

ITALY.- It seems that after a big win Milan – she beat him ” to “Juventus”, the inspiration came for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who dared to comment on photos Diletta Leotta, a well-known journalist of Italian cuisine, which is considered one of the women more beautiful environment.

Recently, Leotta published a photo in Instagram, where he talked about his daily workout routine. While viewing the image, ‘Ibra,” said a mysterious text that many people took it as flirting or trying to be seen before the eyes of the reporter.

“And this training either, we have this sunset and rest,” wrote Leotta. Minutes after Zlatan replied: “What are you doing on the roof, Diletta?”Stay with me!”.

Both of these men worked together in the advertising campaign of the brand Muddyfit, where Leotta tried to motivate yourself, in your routine, when he exseleccionado Swedish.



