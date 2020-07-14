▷ Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Surprised all sensual models that are the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Olivia, I Blame you, Miss universe in 2012, will appear on the cover of the edition prestigiada

This Thursday Sports Illustrated in the end, came the long-awaited cover The Swimsuit Issue the magazine, which since the creation was a large, built-in, for models around the world. In the edition of 2020 will include beautiful models Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Blamethose who lucieron impressive body in a small swimsuit. – Who are they? Then you present.

It’s official! Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders & Olivia Blame are your 2020, IF the Swimsuit cover models! Click here for everything you need to know: https://t.co/meQz6NZ2AB pic.twitter.com/vTjyBxF3g6 — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) July 13, 2020

Kate Bock

Born in Vancouver, Canada, in 1993, Kate Bock is your favorite model “Sports Illustrated,” because he has appeared in several instances in 2013. He was discovered at the age of 12 in his hometown, and after moving to Paris to study the French language was published in several magazines like Maxim, Elle, Ocean Drive, and a Fitness center. Also modeled for Victoria’s Secret.

Sanders, Jasmine

Born in Frankenthal, Germany in 1991 and is grown in Colombia, Jasmine Sanders was recognized as the Rookie of the Year 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. He desfilado on catwalks around the world, Nike sports wear Seventeen, Free People, Miu Miu, Moschino, Ralph Lauren, DKNY and many others. Appeared in magazines such as Vogue, LOVE, Allure, CR Fashion Book, Esquire, Glamour, GQ, Elle and Maxim.

Olivia Blame

Born in Cranston, Rhode island, in 1992, Olivia, I Blame won the Miss universe contest in 2012, strongly implying that this is one of the women the most beautiful in the world. After the victory became a specialist, working with leading brands in the world. Participation in the series and movies and made brands, like or L’oréal, Kipling and Uberliss.