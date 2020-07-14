11 musical numbers from Glee, we can’t forget

After several days of searching lake Piru, found the body without life Naya Rivera. Family actress, industry of Hollywood and millions of fans musical series Glee they are in mourning, after losing talent at the age of 33. But the best way to remember faces, celebrating their achievements, strengths and why was it so expensive?

Maybe in the Choir beginning as a dancer Quinn (Diana Agron) in the episode the remote control, including

Say a little prayer

but soon the manufacturers realized that deserved to direct the headlights to Shine by itself. Here are the numbers that we can’t forget series, where he played Santana for six seasons (2009-2015).













Don’t rain on my parade

The impression that Don’t rain on my parade, classic Barbra Streisandwill always be linked in a Choir interpretation of Lea Michele at the end of the second season. But, of course, people did not realize then that the vortex Naya Rivera she apropiaría as well as songs, providing another showstopper to the music of the series.























Valerie

In the club singing Institute McKinley even will Schuester (Matthew Morrison), you can skip more time for Santana (Rivera), like a singer who deserves to sing along, also in the competition program (Yes, the world is not only that, if Rachel (Lea Michele) was created to give a voice and not be the star functions). This Valerie Amy Winehouse has no waste.





















If I die young

This performance raises on its hind legs. On the one hand, descoloca to listen Naya Rivera sings The Band Perry with a capital letter. On the other hand, can not include this ballad that he sang a Cappella in one of the scenes more emotional.





Rumour has it / Someone like you

In the third season, Santana was at that time I didn’t know that out of the closet or not. After you find yourself in the unpleasant situation of sue Sylvester, a student went on stage this mash-up connecting the two Adele songs: Rumour has it and Someone like you.















River Deep, Mountain High

In Instagram, amber Riley better known as Mercedes, broke up with his girlfriend with this question: “My neighbor in a duet with the beloved. I love you. I miss you”. In this River Deep, Mountain High you can understand that, actually, the two Actresses are tandem invincible.













Mine

The relationship Brittany and Santana were contrary to predictions, more and more fans were in the audience. Was dismissed in the fire, and it came to fruition, unlike the others who study on the first level, and which can be more violent. This Mine Taylor Swiftwhere we decided to rest, leaving many viewers in the same headgear as the character Heather Morris.





















Cold Heart

What could be better than that on ochentero Paula Abdul to meet the bridegroom, Rachel, he discovered that he was a gigolo? One of the most fun the last stage Glee it was a Cold Heart to do with Naya Rivera to use all his weapons.













Songbird

The statement about love without lights tricks, the feeling that Rivera was with Brittany. Sometimes, Glee, I don’t need more than a good voice and a piano to create the magic in the music hall of the Institute of McKinley.













Back to Black

Naya Rivera not only sang about Amy Winehouse, but also sang two. It’s Back to black was criticized for judges, but from the Avant-garde we can’t say no “but”. Great.













Smooth Criminal

Sing the songs of Michael Jackson, and never will be done easily. Did Grant Gustin, who was the villain, during, and after the triumph on TV with The Flash playing superhero names.





Here Comes the Sun

Demi Lovato starred in Glee as a bridesmaid Santana and singer, he wanted to remember it in a beautiful publication in Instagram. “I will be always grateful to able to interpret your girl in the Choir. Character interpretabas was instagram for lots of queer girls armariadas (like me at the time) and others that were, frankly, your desire and your achievements have become a source of inspiration for Latin women around the world.” This Here comes the sun we’ll always have to remember.







