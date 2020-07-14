40% of the infected COVID are asymptomatic, in addition, you will receive up to 75% more warning in the United States

The new percentage of infections are asymptomatic runs, in accordance with the “best current estimate of the CDC, which is higher than the 35 percent, the Agency estimates that 20.May.

SEE MORE Insists on investigating the origin of the COVID-19 in China, although studies of waste water

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Xinhua).- To 40 percent the positive cases of the COVID-19 showed no symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the latest “planning scenarios of the pandemic, the COVID-19” from the Centers for disease Control and Prevention (CDC), United States Of America.

This document, the Agency said, can be used to calculate the possible impact of the COVID-19 in the States and towns in the United States, was published for the first time on 20. The update from 10. July, is on the basis of the data received by the CDC until June 29.

The new percentage of infections are asymptomatic runs, in accordance with the “best current estimate of the CDC, which is higher than the 35 percent, the Agency estimates that 20.May.

In addition, the best current estimate of the Agency, an asymptomatic Person is 75 percent as infectious as a individual symptomatic.

“The asymptomatic cases are difficult to identify, because people know that they are infected unless they are tested, which is usually only in a systematic way as part of a scientific study,” the CDC said.

SEE MORE Care: China found in the shrimp traces of SARS-CoV-2. And Mexico consumed and strong exports

HE WHO SEEKS FOR THE SOURCE OF THE PANDEMIC

The World Health organization (WHO), commented today for the first time, a new study found that the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 in the rest of the waters in Barcelona in March 2019, but he said to keep it focused in the investigation of the origin of the disease in China.

“These studies can be important, but at the time in the study of this disease in the people who go to the epicenter, and the first cases were detected in Wuhan (China), from where they spread the disease”, stressed the respect of THE executive Director for medical emergencies, Mike Ryan.

“It is very important that we start the investigation there, where he began the disease in humans, other findings in other places can be a distraction,” said the Irish expert at a press conference.

-With information from EFE