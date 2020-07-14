A waitress receives a “tip” online-more than 1.8 million pesos

A Waitress he received a large Reward about onlineafter that, viral video, in which he faced was a man who offended a family of Asian descent in a restaurant.

In the recording, which was uploaded to Instagram, it will be appreciated to a person sitting at a table in a restaurant. Suddenly, and without provocation, the individual racist remarks and xenophobic started, as some of the people in a, in addition to your.

In view of the situation, Gennica Cochran, A waitress at the restaurant in question, his attitude and asked him to leave the place.

The video was taken in the last 4. In July, a restaurant in Carmel Valley Village, is located in California, United States of America and in accordance with the media such as The Daily Mail, the topic in question, Michael Lofthouse, CEO the Solid8a small technology company in Silicon Valley, the insulted and offended the members of a family, celebrate a birthday.

The waitress said to the subject: “Go away, you are welcome here (…) don’t tell our customers that way. You go now, ( … ), they are very valuable.”

Cochran said through ABC News that he did the right thing. “I did Not come, what would everyone else do in this situation (…) here and say that kind of things to people. Above all, the people are feeling so sensitive at the exit of the quarantine. Most of these people go to dinner for the first time, and then someone attacks you. No, no, I don’t have time for this.”

In this regard, a woman member of the family is attacked, wrote on Instagram that the entrepreneur is “white supremacy” had begun to bother you, his family, shortly after we sing happy birthday for your aunt.

In addition to the racist comments captured on video, the woman noticed that he CEO he said to them: “return to the Asian countries from which they come” and “not belong here”.

Internet users created online to thank campaign, the waitress

After the video campaign went viral decided in social networks, multiple users, page GoFundMeyou reward their action.

Thus, the effect of the video was that the donations reached the sum of 82 thousand US-dollars (about one million 863 thousand 231pesos Mexican).

The campaign under the title “A good tip for a hero of everyday life”, managed to raise 65 thousand dollars, while the other two accounts of GoFundMe managed a little more than 15 thousand dollars additional.

“We want to show our gratitude for the everyday heroes who do what they can to make the world a better place for those who are faced with racism in all its forms, almost every day”, to read in the text that accompanied the online campaign.



CEO apologizes

After a time, Lofthouse, CEO of the small company, which is a Website low-budget, the cloud storage offers, in addition to a online security for the various companies and the 10 other employees, issued a statement in which he apologizes.

According to the DailyMail, the CEO he said: “My behavior in the video is terrible. This was clearly a moment in which I lost control and observations made, incredibly hurtful, and divisive. I would like to apologize deeply to the family Chan. I can only imagine the stress and the pain that you feel.

I was taught to respect people of all races, and I’m going to take the time to reflect on my actions and work to better understand the inequality that many of the people around me encounter every day.”