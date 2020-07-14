Abigail Ratchford posing Nude in the style of Kim Kardashian

One of the problems with goddesses Instagram, Abigail Ratchford, recreo favorite photos and shared some of them in Instagram.

Beautiful model gave tribute to the film American Beauty recreating the scene in the lead role of a young Maine Rider, who was seen lying among the rose petals.

“I can’t wait until you see what we have collected“- he said.

But Abigail also has among your favorite photos in one starring: Kim Kardashian, which recreo and shared on Instagram to the delight of their more than 2 million followers.