AMLO calls Lopez-Gatell report on covid-19 in 32 States

President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the spread of the coronavirus only in 9 States of the country and that he, the Deputy Minister of health, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, report the behavior to the citizens about the virus in 32 units.

During his lecture in the early hours of the morning, said that the pandemic will continue to lose strength, and that a large part of the country, the number of new hiv infections is stable. To prove this, the President proposed you can extend the daily report coronavirusfor the purpose of verification of the behavior of covid-19, the in each state.

“Only nine of the 32 States, there is increase in the number of infected. In 23 cases is stable or falling and that is good news. In the valley of Mexico is known to be reducedcan be tested. I’m going to ask Hugo Lopez-Gatelll to show you.

“I want you to know today what is going on in the 32 cases today, although it takes more time. Because that will give you an overview of how the States and the Bud,” he said.

López Obrador explained that this information after their meeting with the Cabinet for health on Friday, and that, despite the controversy, the Undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, continue to give the lecture on the coronavirus to 17:00.

Until yesterday, only one company of the 32, the the country has accumulated less than one thousand positive cases of covid-19 during the pandemic in Mexico, began on 28. February. During the Mexico city and Mexico State are the entities, which have been collected and more cases; they are the single, more than 20 thousand infections.

In addition, in the country there are 11 States with more than a thousand cases of active disease. There are a total of 299 EUR 750 thousand cases of Corona Virus, and just yesterday, we reported on 35 thousand dead, with an average of 29 kEUR 839 active cases per day in the country.

