Billionaires are proposing to raise taxes in this crisis, to alleviate

Some countries have already raised, is the introduction of taxes for the rich.

LONDON.

More than 80 billionaires today the called Governments the around the world to to raise taxes, “immediately” and “permanent shape”the more rich for help to Finance the Recovery according to the Pandemic coronavirus.

The Charter, open to signature on the internet, not on the Monday morning, with not a signatory to the Latin American or Spanish.

In a open letter published before the the next meeting of the Finance Ministers of the G20 and a at the EU summit exceptionalthe Groupcall ‘Millionaires’ humanity’said, that the more rich “a crucial role play heal the world“.

Among the signatories, the co-founder of the ice cream of Ben and Jerry’s, Jerry Greenfield, is a British screenwriter Richard Curtis and the film-maker american Abigail Disney, along with 80 businessmen and movers and shakers in the vast majority of Americans are.

No, we are not, we take care of the sick patients in the intensive care municipalities. We are not the ones driving the ambulance (…) we are to fill the shelves of the grocery stores or handing out food door-to-door,” she said.

But we have money, lots of money. Money is urgently needed now, and will continue to be required in the coming years, as our world recovers from the crisis,” he added.

And called on “the governments to collect taxes from people like us. Directly, substantially and permanently”.

Tax increases

Some countries have already raised, is the introduction of higher taxes.

In the UK, the Institute of Fiscal studies warned that taxes would not increase many inevitable, only for the super, and earlier this month, the President of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, said that his government could raise taxes, like the Russian who said to focus on the higher income.

Over the years, billionaires such as Warren Buffett and Bill Gates have for serious.

A year ago, a small group of billionaires, which was published in the u. s., including the financier George Soros, the co-founder of Facebook, Chris Hughes, and the heirs of the empires, Hyatt, Disney, also supports a letter the idea of a tax on the assets.

J. R. R.

Copyright law prohibits the copying, in whole or in part the materials of the Excelsior, without the prior written permission and without linking to the original text.