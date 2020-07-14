Carvajal on the situation of Laguna Rincon: “the damage accumulated extreme levels that fragilizado more space”

Santo Domingo, DR..

“What is new is that the deterioration has created that it is at extreme levels that fragilizado much more space”, it was the words environmentalist and member of the Academy of Sciences, the Dominican Republic, Luis Carvajal, with reference to the flow reading, which confirms lagoon Area in the South-West of the country).

During a conversation on the phone with Listin Diario, the specialist noted that the shallow water is observed is a product of periods accumulated drought that has not allowed a pond, complete.

“These changes in the hydrological normal. What is new is that the deterioration has created that it is at extreme levels and fragilizado much more space,” said Carvajal.

It was found that factors such as the felling of trees for different purposes, which led to intensive deforestation, erosion in the basins of the middle and high in the Yaque del sur, the demand for water for agriculture in the area, it is normal and natural and should have the same weight, incidentally, are part of the reasons, which stimulated the deterioration of the laguna.

The expert believes that there is the ignorance that is in compression in the Dominican Republic. Understands that people react with astonishment on the background of “normal” character, as if they were “phenomena”, speaking about dry lagoon Cabral.

This is considering that of the body, usually the volume change in time. The expert noted that the school usually taught, position, and size of lakes and ponds, have no hesitation that they can occur naturally.

Laguna Cabral again to fill

Carjaval said that during several storms showing on the country, it would be possible to fill this pond because he stressed the importance of such phenomena as hurricanes and storms during a drought.

“This gap is to be filled again, when they come two or three avalanches. Do not forget that in the country a few years without touching a hurricane, and the fact that it seems that it is a blessing. Hurricanes are necessary, as they are an important element of the rhythm of water resources and biodiversity is our daughter hurricanes, because there was this island, we are on the path of the hurricane,” said the Minister.

Information about laguna

Specialist in the protection of the environment explained that the lagoon Area or Cabral part of the system the water, which leads to laguna Oviedo, Cabral, lake Azuei Inicio and in parts of Haiti, who was a former marine channel.

He added that the Laguna Area is a body which changes its volume in time.

“Despite the fact that you can find in the book will tell you that you have 48, 45 and 50 sq km, as a rule, they say, has a 46” – he explained.

In the time until shallow water can overcome 55 km, and in the moments of minima can be 25 or 26the deviation of about 20 square kilometers, and it is due to three factors events, climate and hydrology.

In other cases, such as

Carvajal expressed concern in other cases, it puts pressure on the ecosystem cites the case of Laguna Catalog and Cabarete, because he says, now artificially filled after you have removed the vegetation.

Pointing to the fact that in the hands of the business tried to “merge” aquifers at the mouth of Yásica.

“Almost all of our freshwater reservoirs that are under attack. A currently drained, polluted and even removed, many of these cases were the State and the Ministry of environmental protection”, – he added.