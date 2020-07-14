China announced the sanctions against the military companies in the United States for the sale of arms to Taiwan

A missile PAC-3 (Lockheed Martin)

China announced on Tuesday that it will impose Sanctions the poor organization of American origin Lockheed Martin to repair by reaching a preliminary agreement with Taiwan for the value of 620 million US dollars, and make-to-point missiles PAC-3.

“China opposes the sale of American weapons to Taiwan. We call on the USA to abandon its military relations with the island and you avoid further damage to bilateral relations as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. China will impose sanctions against Lockheed Martin, the General contractor,” said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zhao Lijian at a press conference.

Zhao was not specified, what said these sanctions, and his proclamation minutes came after the office of the state Council (the Executive) for the Taiwan Affairs, in a statement that “any attempt of the independence of the force,” you will have success in Taiwanand that “undermines the peace and stability will be a disaster for Taiwan”.

Missile PAC-3 deployed in Tokyo, Japan (AF)

On the other hand, Beijing, called it “irresponsible” that the US has declared on Monday “formally illegal”, all the claims of Chinese sovereignty in the South China sea, in an escalation in the policy of refusal of Washington to the progress of Beijing in this strategic area full of territorial disputes.

“The release of the US violates and distorts the facts, is very irresponsible. Our responsibility for these waters will, on the basis of the law and of history. China does not seek to create a rich maritime and military. We treat our neighbors as equals, and exercise self-restraint,” said Zhao at the same press conference.

“But the United States refused to join the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, pulling out of contracts in accordance with their interests, and planes and ships to send to the field. They are the ones with the problems,” the spokesman said.

The u. s. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo, said on Monday that the claims of Beijing on “resources are far from the coast in most of the South China sea completely illegal, as their campaign of intimidation to control you”.

His statement comes after the United States sent in the last day, 6 aircraft carriers Ronald Reagan and Nimitz to the Region to perform exercises, a few of the greatest in the area of the u. s. Navy in the last few years, as China was also in practice in the Navy.

The statement from Washington, exacerbating even more the relationship with Beijing, very weakened by the mutual accusations in connection with the pandemic, the COVID-19, with the consideration of the situation of the human rights of Muslim minorities in the Chinese region of Xinjiang, the adoption of the new Chinese law of security for Hong Kong and the trade was.

Also, this is not the first time that Beijing criticized Washington for selling weapons to Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory: in the past year, Washington approved the sale of arms to Taiwan, for an amount of 2,200 million U.S. dollars.

China claims that Taiwan is a rebel island since the end of the civil war in 1949, that the countries with which it maintains diplomatic relationships with Taiwan, within the so-called “policy of a single China.”

Taiwan has its own currency, flag, army, diplomacy, and government, is in fact divided politically by China for 70 years. But only a handful of countries that recognizes becoming less and less of the island as an independent state.

(With information from EFE)

