Coronavirus 13. July. Mexico comes in at 304 thousand contagions of Covid

The country surpassed the 300 thousand cases per disease Corona Virus 2019. To reduce the epidemic remains active in the 15 people that have failed, the rate of reproduction, that is, the ability of the patient to spread it to more people.

The Secretariat of health confirmed that until Monday had confirmed 304 thousand 435 cases from Covid-19 and 35 EUR 491 thousand deathswhile the number of persons suspected of contagion 824 cases came to EUR 76 thousand.

43 days to the new normal in the country, the Undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez he insisted that the disease is in the country for several years and will continue to come back in outbreaks.

“We have Covid-19 for several months, probably years. We are talking here about 2 or 3 years that they will be back time and time again, in small, medium or large outbreaks,” he said.

“It is important to have the awareness of prevention, not only of General directions of the government, or the prohibition of the right to occupy public spaces, or activities. It is very convenient for us as a new practice of life, in which we have awareness of these risks and we adapt our daily life.”

In addition, there are 15 companies in which we have not managed to stabilize and reduce the variable, known as a multiplication of the number; that is, the ability of every human ill, the Covid-19, or who is infected with the virus SARS-CoV-2, although it is not present symptoms, contagious during the duration of the infection, that is, on average, 14 days.

In simpler words, the number of reproduction refers to the ability of substitution: in a sick human being to another, and if the first comes out of the disease, is replaced by the infected person.

“If that happens, does not care for the epidemic, is coming to an end, but it’s not going to increase. To infect if (this value) 1, to any person, the you can transfer to more than one (person) and the epidemic is growing. If it is under 1, which is what we want, because it is the moment in which the control of the epidemic begins, as each person already infected, is not replaced, as it is replaced within the group of infected people to infect because they, on average, not more able, to at least one person”. What is desirable is that this reproduction number is 1 or below 1.

The SSA introduced the index with information from the 28 may to 26. June, since the start of the desconfinamiento. In this situation to reduce the epidemic is active, which were not managed, the reproduction number, i.e. the number of people that can pass every ill, are the States of: Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

“What we present here, have no character, of reproof, of blame or demand. It is a technical reality and a challenge for a society and a government is to control, in this case, the state and the city. Every effort is valid and welcome, thank you. When we mentioned to emphasize that the absence of something to consider it with the encouragement of the society and to participate more actively,” said Lopez-Gatell.

The Federal Agency also found that the percentage change in the mobility of the weekly epidemiological 13 when it launched the National day of Healthy distance.

“At the beginning, we see that the majority of the States decline to start with a little and we can see what the States are, that in his time, once initiated the National day of the Healthy distance, and until last week, actually maintained, a degree of mobility, close to the target, which was always less than 65%,” he noted José Luis Alomía Zegarra, General Director of epidemiology.

The company, in which increased mobility in the last couple of weeks: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Chihuahua, state of Mexico, Michoacán, Nayarit, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

“What is to be expected that this trend will continue, going down and down and down until you get to a number is zero, and when it reaches the number zero is not, at the end of the epidemic, what I want to say is that the increase in the number of cases is already zero, the cases of today will be the same as the cases in the morning, and we have a decline in cases. The cases of tomorrow will be less the case today, and that is the declining trend of the epidemic and we still have a long way to October,” said Lopez-Gatell.

*See here for the full broadcast of the conference on cases of the coronavirus in Mexico, the National Palace:

cev/rcr