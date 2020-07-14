Coronavirus in Mexico: today, 13 July, news, and events from COVID-19

Mexico and the coronavirus
It is a further winner of the COVID-19! Be discharged to senator Nestora Salgado
Nestora Salgado, a senator of the Republic, he received his medical discharge after overcoming the coronavirus COVID-19, as was announced by your social networks, Ricardo MonrealColleague, who was glad for his speedy recovery.
The government of Mexico city introduced the colonies, cities, and parts of the city, the red light, even if he stressed that the Mexican capital is still in orange color. In consultation with the local communities, because these websites get priority attention from next Wednesday, with the goal of reducing hiv infections by COVID-19.
The Instituto Oaxaqueño of the attention to the migrants (IOAM), delivered, on Sunday, the relatives, the ashes of the 17th century Oaxaca, migrants, died, COVID-19 in United States Of America.
This is the first delivery the Surveys with Ash the Mexicans who have died because of the Pandemic in the United States Of Americathen there will be a second shipment of mortal remains from New York; plus, you make the same effort, with the state of California, where there are the same number of the Mexican deaths.
So it is the coronavirus moves in the world
From COVID-19, Bolivia student decides not to flunk all levels
In the current school year there is no student who has failed in any school-levelin addition, there are goodbye no masterreported on Sunday the The Ministry of education, and Boliviadue to the critical situation created by the Pandemic the coronavirus COVID-19.
Scientific of Hong Kong ensures that China knew of the lethality of the COVID-19
The scientific specialist in the fields of Virology and immunology School of Public Health Hong Kong, Li-Yan Mengtriggered a controversy after he accused the government of China to hide important details about the new coronavirus COVID-19to ensure that by December last year, already knew that easy transfer Syndrome SARS-CoV2among the human beings.
Because of his revelations, told the scientist that he escape to avoid the United States, arrested and in danger, your integrity and your life, even if it means that you will never be able to, your friends or family.
List of confirmed cases of the coronavirus
Known, confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus in Mexico, according to the last report issued by the Secretariat of health.
Pandemic, on the arms, loses intensity in 23 States: AMLO
AMLO emphasized that saturate the care, the hospitals and explained that it is space, equipment and skilled personnel to take care of the sick, the COVID-19.
21 vaccines against COVID-19 are discussed in all of the world: WHO
Vaccine COVID-19, which is the goal of the research community and scientific of all the world; the search for a cure for the virus, the left figures unfortunate, since its formation in December 2019 in China, is breathtaking and, in addition, marked obstacles, financial challenges, unfulfilled expectations and problems of security. To […]