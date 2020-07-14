Coronavirus in Mexico: today, 13 July, news, and events from COVID-19

“/> Follow the latest news and confirmed cases of coronavirus in vivo, with all the information at the time on A TV. Photo: Cuartoscuro / Archive

Mexico and the coronavirus

It is a further winner of the COVID-19! Be discharged to senator Nestora Salgado

Nestora Salgado, a senator of the Republic, he received his medical discharge after overcoming the coronavirus COVID-19, as was announced by your social networks, Ricardo MonrealColleague, who was glad for his speedy recovery.

COVID-19 in the United

CDMX

The government of Mexico city introduced the colonies, cities, and parts of the city, the red light, even if he stressed that the Mexican capital is still in orange color. In consultation with the local communities, because these websites get priority attention from next Wednesday, with the goal of reducing hiv infections by COVID-19.

Oaxaca

The Instituto Oaxaqueño of the attention to the migrants (IOAM), delivered, on Sunday, the relatives, the ashes of the 17th century Oaxaca, migrants, died, COVID-19 in United States Of America.

This is the first delivery the Surveys with Ash the Mexicans who have died because of the Pandemic in the United States Of Americathen there will be a second shipment of mortal remains from New York; plus, you make the same effort, with the state of California, where there are the same number of the Mexican deaths.

So it is the coronavirus moves in the world

From COVID-19, Bolivia student decides not to flunk all levels

In the current school year there is no student who has failed in any school-levelin addition, there are goodbye no masterreported on Sunday the The Ministry of education, and Boliviadue to the critical situation created by the Pandemic the coronavirus COVID-19.

Scientific of Hong Kong ensures that China knew of the lethality of the COVID-19

The scientific specialist in the fields of Virology and immunology School of Public Health Hong Kong, Li-Yan Mengtriggered a controversy after he accused the government of China to hide important details about the new coronavirus COVID-19to ensure that by December last year, already knew that easy transfer Syndrome SARS-CoV2among the human beings.

Because of his revelations, told the scientist that he escape to avoid the United States, arrested and in danger, your integrity and your life, even if it means that you will never be able to, your friends or family.