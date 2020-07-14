Coronavirus.- The pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus, more than 13 million cases with more 570,000 dead

The United States adds a further 61,000 is positive and more than 3.3 million people cumulatively have been infected and more than 135,000 deaths

MADRID, 13 (EUROPA PRESS)

The pandemic of the new coronavirus emerged has registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in the last 24 hours 219.400 new cases, bringing the balance to more than 13 million positive, and more of 570,000 deaths in 188 countries.

The United States, which has 3.3 million cases of COVID-19, add 61.400 positive from the previous balance, is also the country that at the top of the list of deaths with 135.477, according to the global balance published on Monday at 22.30 (uk time) of the Johns Hopkins University of Baltimore.

Brazil –1.86 million, including 39,000 cases in the last 24 hours, and 72.100 fatalities– image changing as the country with the most patients recovered, with 1.2 million people saved, while the United States more than a million patients discharged.

India, for its part, recorded infected 878.254 people living with hiv and 23.154 deceased, after computing 28.600 positive effect on the daily balance. Then, Russia is building 732.547 cases, and 11.422 deceased. In the fifth position of figure Peru, with 330.123 positive and 12.054 dead, in the vicinity of the Chilean data, the 317.657 infections and 7.024 deceased.

MEXICO ADVANCES TO THE 300,000 CASES

Mexico, for its part, is moving in the direction of the figure of 300,000 cases, with a total area of 299.750 people infected with hiv and 35.006 dead, while the United Kingdom cases to 291.685 people with the coronavirus and 44.915 death.

Then, South Africa collects 276.242 positive and 4.079 deaths, followed by Iran, with 259.652 people infected with hiv and 12.032 deceased, and Spain accounted for 255.953 people with the coronavirus 28.406 deaths.

Pakistan (with 251.625 infected and 5.266 dead), Italy (243.230 cases, and 34.967 dead), Saudi Arabia (235.111 cases, and 2.243 dead), Turkey (214.001 cases, and 5.382 deaths), France (209.640 infections and 30.032 deceased) and Germany (200.075 positive and 9.074 number of dead) is closed, the list of the countries which are confirmed on the threshold of 200 000 cases.

LESS THAN 200,000 CASES

Below the threshold of 200,000 cases in Bangladesh (186.894), Colombia (150.445), Canada (109.682), Qatar (104.016) and Argentina (100.166), the over 100,000 sick COVID-19 are placed.

China, the country that have exceeded their origin of the pandemic, at the bottom with 85.117-positive, while Egypt, Iraq, Indonesia, Sweden, Ecuador, Belarus, Belgium, Kazakhstan, Oman, Philippines, Kuwait, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands, 50,000 cases. You will have more than 40,000 Bolivia, Portugal, Singapore, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

For its part, Israel, Poland, Afghanistan, Romania, Switzerland, Bahrain, Nigeria and Armenia, more than 30,000 positive have already registered, while Guatemala, Honduras, Ireland, Azerbaijan, Ghana, Japan, and exceeded the 20,000.

Algeria, Republic of Moldova, Austria, Serbia, Nepal, Morocco, Cameroon, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Denmark, Czech Republic, ivory coast, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan, and Kenya, more than 10,000 have registered positive.