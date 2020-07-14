Dies Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson Mandela

Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of the Nobel Peace Prize Winner Nelson Mandela and the Ambassador of South Africa in Denmarkdied at age 59, confirmed Monday to Efe sources of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the African nation.

For the moment there is no known cause for the death of Zindzi Mandela, died this morning in a hospital in Johannesburg, according to information from the public TV South Africa, SABC.

The foreign Minister of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, had the official confirmation of the news, and wait to know more details, he sent a brief message of condolences to Efe the level of detail the members of your team.

“Zindzi will not only be remembered as the daughter of the hero in our fight, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a heroine of the liberation of their own right. Served South Africa,” said Pandor.

Hours after, the Mandela Foundation and the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, her expressing condolences.

“Zindzi will remain in your memory for a life that is rich and extraordinary, marked by many iconic moments,” said the Foundation, taking care of the legacy of the man who was the first black President of South Africa.

“Also be remembered as a special soul (…). We admire your strength in dealing with the tragedies and challenges of his life,” added the organization.

Ramaphosa, for his part, said he was saddened “deep” about the loss and remember the deceased as “a brave political activist, was one of the leaders in their own right”.

A figure had, in the words of the commemoration was the Archbishop Emeritus of Cape town and Nobel peace prize laureate, Desmond Tutu, who said, through his Foundation, with his death, “South Africa loses an important generation change link”, since the “divided history” of the country and the promise of tomorrow, “better” and “more inclusive.”

“In the 27 years that had imprisoned Nelson Mandela, his wife Winnie Mandela and daughters Zindzi and Zenani-, played a crucial role as a Symbol for humanity, and the constancy of the struggle of the anti-apartheid”, says the message of the Archbishop.

Zindzi, the younger daughter of the two, was the first democratic President of South Africa, died in 2013, also a fighter against the system of racial separation of apartheid, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (died in the year 2018).

He was born in 1960, in Soweto, the old quarters of ghetto black people in the South-West of Johannesburg, and his life was characterized by the struggle of his father against the racial oppression of the white minority regime of South Africa.

In fact, two years after his birth, his father caught and life imprisonment are sentenced and have not gain freedom again until 1990.

It is remembered particularly for the reading in the store, in a massive public act of 1985, whose images went around the world, the Charter of his father, in which he rejected an offer of parole to the government, the Africans, led by Pieter Botha.

The Nobel prize has always refused to negotiate an exit with the terms and conditions, especially while you would not have been the way in the liberation of the black population and the legalization of his political movement, the African National Congress (ANC).

The mother of four children, Zindzi Mandela he worked starting in 2015, as the Ambassador of South Africa in Denmark.

Of the six children he had Nelson Mandelaonly two life: Zenani Dlamini, sister Zindzi; and Pumla Makaziwe Mandela (daughter of the first marriage of Nelson Mandela, Evelyn Mase).

A July 13, 1969 died at the age of 24 in a traffic accident, the eldest son of the legendary fighter against racist oppression, Madiba, Thembekile Mandela.

